The Shakopee Indians have had an even start to their season.
The Indians earned an 11-10 win at Delano June 20 to improve to 9-9 overall. Shakopee banged out 17 hits, including four doubles.
Dominick Schleper was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Indians, while Jack Schleper was 3 for 5 with two runs scored.
John Hellkamp finished 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Justin Winterfeldt finished 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.
Pitchers Sam Ludzack and Zach Henderson benefited from the run sport. Henderson got the win, working five innings and giving up two runs while striking out two. Ludzack allowed eight runs (two earned) in four innings with one strikeout.
Jimmy Bohmbach also had a strong day at the plate for the Indians, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Alex Bade went 2 for 4 driving in two runs. Marco Slipka and Kolin Williams each had one RBI.
Shakopee went into the Delano game off of a 9-6 home loss to Minneapolis Mudcats June 18 and a 7-5 win versus Burnsville June 15 in a Section 3B standings game.
Against Burnsville, the Indians scored four runs in the sixth inning to go up 6-3. Alex Schneider tossed eight innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out six.
Tom Hady pitched the ninth for Shakopee, giving up two runs.
Jack Schleper hit a solo homer for the Indians, finishing 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Bohmbach and Aaron Olson each drove in two runs, while Kyle Ryan went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and an RBI.
Dominick Schelper also drove in a run for the Indians, while Tom Keohen doubled and scored a run.
In the loss to the Mudcats, the Indians used four pitchers with Hady taking the loss. He allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Gavin Stadler started and worked six innings, giving up three runs (one earned), while striking out five.
Allex Ege worked 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing three runs (two earned), while Henderson gave up one run in one relief inning.
Dominick Schleper led the Indians' offense, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Keohen doubled and drove in a run, while Jack Schleper and Henderson each had RBIs.
Slipka went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Shakopee.
