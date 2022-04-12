The Shakopee boys lacrosse team hopes to take another step this spring.
Last year, the Sabers reached the Section 2 title game for the time in program history, only to fall 13-12 to top-seeded Chanhassen. That capped off a 14-2 season for Shakopee, its best in six seasons under coach Sean Pollock.
What does Pollock hope for in his seventh season as coach? How about winning the section crown to earn the program's first-ever state berth.
Section is 2 very strong with the likes of Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka leading the field. Overall there are 13 teams, including Orono, Buffalo, Chaska, Delano/Rockford, Holy Family, Hutchinson, Mound Westonka, Southwest Christian and Waconia.
Shakopee finished 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference last season with its only loss to Prior Lake, falling 11-10. The Lakers were the state runner-up last year to Benilde-St. Margaret's.
So both of Shakopee's losses last year were by one goal. This year's team will have to replace five seniors, but there' plenty of talent back for the Sabers to be a factor in the SSC and in Section 2.
Juniors Linus Toward and Zane Orchard are expected to lead Shakopee's offense. Toward scored 66 goals last year, adding five assists. Orchard had eight goals and 17 assists.
Sophomore Tanner Bachelor, senior Cody Fanum and junior Sam Zovic return to anchor the defense in front of junior goalie Weston Brosam, who started all 16 games in goal last year posting a .617 save percentage.
Junior Collin Szot will also be one to watch in the midfield for the Sabers.
"Defensively, we only lost one defensive pole and it was due to injury," Pollock said. "We will have to win from the back end out."
There was no boys lacrosse season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Sabers had its second winning season going 12-4. The team had a 9-6 mark in 2017.
So Shakopee's program is on the rise.
Prior Lake looks to again be the favorite in the SSC. The Lakers were 9-0 in league play last year and have won three of the last five state titles (2016, 2018 and 2019), while also taking sixth in 2017.
Shakoppe will face Prior Lake May 19 on the road.
Lakeville North and Rosemount were third and fourth in the SSC last year with a 6-3 and 5-4 records, respectively.
There will only be seven SSC games this spring. That's because Eastview and Apple Valley are now a combined program. Burnsville combined with Bloomington Kennedy and they'll play in the Metro West Conference.
The regular season ends for the Sabers May 26 at Mahtomedi, a program that has made five state appearances in the last seven years (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019).
The first round of Section 2 play starts May 31. The quarterfinals are June 2, followed by the semifinals June 7 and the title game June 9. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
This year’s state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.
Prior Lake and Benilde-St. Margaret's have met in the last three state title games with the Lakers winning 10-8 in 2018 and 5-3 in 2019. The Knights won 16-6 last spring.
Benilde-St. Margaret's also lost in the title game in 2017, falling 19-12 to Eagan.