Expectations are high for the Shakopee boys hockey team this winter despite the youth on its roster.
The Sabers return their top three scorers from last year’s squad that finished 9-5-3 overall, playing an all South Suburban Conference games. The nine SSC wins was three more victories than the program had in the previous five seasons combined (6-91-4).
Shakopee also snapped a streak of 14 straight losing seasons. The last time the program had double-digit wins was in the 2009-10 season (10-16 overall). The last winning campaign before last winter was in 2005-06 when the Sabers finished 14-10-2.
How about playoff wins? Last winter, Shakopee had to pull out of the Section 2AA tourney due to COVID-19 complications, so it did not get a chance to earn its first-ever playoff win as a Class 2A program.
Since joining the top class at the start of 2007-08 season, Shakopee is 0-13 in postseason play and have been outscored 108-12 in those games.
Coach Calvin Simon has slowly built the Sabers into potential contenders in the SSC and in Section 2AA. Could this be the season his team breaks through?
“We are looking to win 15-plus games,” Simon said. “We graduated 12 guys (from last year), including our top four defensemen and our only two goalies with varsity experience.”
Simon will be moving senior Joe Roder and junior Sam Zovic, who were forwards last year, back to defense. Senior Jackson Ungar and sophomore Aleksi Huson will compete for playing time in goal.
“We expect to stay in the top five of the conference with our sights on cracking the top three,” Simon said.
Junior Jackson Vogel and senior Jere Huston look to spearhead the Sabers’ offense. Vogel led the team in points last season with 24, adding a team-best 13 assists.
Huson led team in goals scored with 12, adding 10 assists. Vogel finished with five goals and six assists.
“We are loaded with talented players who are capable of putting the puck in the net,” Simon said. “This is the deepest we’ve been on the front end since I’ve been coaching.”
Shakopee opened the season with a 3-1 win at Hopkins Nov. 30. Ninth-grader Cooper Simpson scored two goals to lead the Sabers in his first-career varsity game. Vogel also scored.
Eighth-graders Carson Steinhoff and Cole Bumgarner also made an impact in their first-ever varsity game, getting two assists and one assist, respectively. Jere Huson also had an assist for the Sabers.
Aleksi Huson got the start in goal, finishing with 27 saves.
Senior Evan Hansen and juniors Linus Toward and Zane Orchard are also back from last season. Hansen and Toward will help the Sabers up front, will Orchard returns to the defense.
Seniors George Stamos and Jack Canny, junior Lucas Larson and Ben Turcotte and sophomores Easton Langemo and Grant Haug are also expected to contribute.
“We have three lines on varsity that can score goals and a fourth line that will be as good as any top line at the junior varsity level,” Simon said.
Shakopee opens the SSC season Dec. 7 at Lakeville North. Its first league home game will be Dec. 11 against Burnsville.
In the first Class 2A state poll released Nov. 24, there were no teams ranked from Section 2AA, which includes perennial powers Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, along with Holy Family, Prior Lake, Chaska, Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson.
The Sabers’ have only three of the section teams on their schedule, two against SSC-foe Prior Lake (Jan. 8 and Feb. 8) and one against both Chaska (Dec. 21) and Chanhassen (Dec. 30).
Eden Prairie won the Section 2AA title last winter en route to winning the state crown. The Eagles beat Lakeville South 2-1 in two overtimes in the title game.
Lakeville South is the only SSC team ranked to open the season at No. 6. Maple Grove opened up as the No. 1-ranked team.
“Our non-conference schedule isn’t overly daunting, so it should prove to be helpful for our young guys who are acclimating to the speed and nuances of hockey at the varsity level,” Simon said.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 24 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 26 with the title game March 2 and both rounds will be played at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.