The Shakopee boys tennis team has some experience to be a factor in the South Suburban Conference this spring.
Can the Sabers also make a splash in Section 2AA, which has been strong over the years? Shakopee will find out with 10 of its 13 varsity players back from a year ago.
"We have a lot of returners from our roster last year," Sabers coach Drew DeCorsey said. "This season we have players who are excited to step into some of our top positions and player harder competition."
Seniors Owen Forsythe, Aman Priyadarshi, Luke Johnson and Blake Hokanson are expected to take over the top singles and doubles teams for the Sabers, while junior Otarhe Okoh is also in that mix.
Shakopee is scheduled to open the season at home April 12 in a SSC match versus Burnsville. Lakeville South won the league title last year and the Cougars will again be one of the teams to beat.
The Sabers will face Lakeville South on the road in their third conference match April 19.
Shakopee has four Section 2AA teams on its schedule — Chaska (April 18), Minnetonka (April 25), Chanhassen (May 2) and Prior Lake (May 3).
Orono won the Section 2AA title last season, but the Spartans were moved to Section 5AA this spring. Minnetonka looks to be the top contender, along with Eden Prairie.
The rest of the field includes Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, Waconia and Worthington.
"Our big hope for this season is to be competitive in our conference and section," DeCorsey said. "We have a very tough conference with a lot of talent.
"Our team has a lot of strengths this year," DeCorsey added. "Our guys are really flexible and can transition well between singles and doubles. They all are very knowledgeable about the game and have been ready to work hard this season."
The Sabers end the regular season May 10 with conference home match versus Rosemount.
Section 2AA team play will start May 17 with the first round. The semifinals and title matches are set for May 24 as Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The section singles and doubles tournaments start May 27 with the semifinals and title matches for both May 31 at Gustavus.
This year’s Class AA state tournament is set for June 7-10 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tournament is the first two days, followed by the singles and doubles tourneys the next two days.
Shakopee has had one individual state champion in its history. Jackson Allen captured the Class AA singles title in 2016 en route to playing Division I tennis at the University of Minnesota.