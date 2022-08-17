The Shakopee girls tennis team won six games in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference last year.
Can the Sabers make a bigger jump this fall and contend for the crown? Can the team be a factor in Section 2AA, where Minnetonka, the defending Class A state champion, resides?
Shakopee has five returning seniors in its lineup — Lily Allen, Cambelle Jossart, Molly Morrow, Julia Witt and Emma Zauhar — so the team has some experience back. Sophomore Ava Kale also got varsity team last fall in the team's 10-6 season (6-3 in confernece play).
The Sabers did lose Faith Scott to a offseason knee injury; she would have been the sixth returning senior. Scott will still help the team this fall as its manager.
"This group of players is eager to begin the season," Shakopee coach Jennifer Larsen said. "They love participating in the high school season because they have the opportunity to come together and play as a team. During offseason play, they do not have as many opportunities to play as a team and work together toward goals.
"This makes tennis a unique sport and makes the high school season a highlight for them," Larsen added. "We have many versatile players on the team who are able to compete in both singles and doubles, which has created a strong team dynamic.
"This group values the importance of putting the team first. They push each another to improve and grow in their games and they understand making their teammates better ultimately makes the team better."
Senior Ella Terhorst, juniors Olivia Pawlicki, Shiyani Prabhu and Renelle Raghavan and ninth-graders Vanessa Phan and Rhea Sastri will all vie for one of the 10 spots in the varsity lineup.
"The players are really looking forward to playing as a team, challenging one another to be better competitors each day and building relationships with one another both on and off the court," Larsen said. "The players know the high level of competition we encounter during the season in conference, non-conference and postseason play.
"They have worked hard in the off-season and are excited to put their skills in the performance state as we enter competition next week."
In the SSC, Lakeville South is the defending champion and the Cougars look again to be the team to beat this fall. Burnsville will also be a contender, as will Prior Lake.
The Sabers' first conference match is set for Aug. 25 at home versus Lakeville South.
Minnetonka will be the favorite in Section 2AA, which also includes Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen, Hutchinson, Jordan, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola, Marshall, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington.
Shakopee ends the regular season at Eden Prairie Sept. 28. The Section 2AA team tournament will start Oct. 3 with the title match Oct. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.