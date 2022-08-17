Shakopee Sabers

The Shakopee girls tennis team won six games in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference last year.

Can the Sabers make a bigger jump this fall and contend for the crown? Can the team be a factor in Section 2AA, where Minnetonka, the defending Class A state champion, resides?

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events