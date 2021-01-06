Experience is on the side of the Shakopee girls basketball team this season.
How will that benefit the Sabers this season after youth and high school sports were shut down for six weeks back on Nov. 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?
That remains to be seen. Shakopee coach Juan Mitchell said there were some tired legs in the team's first in-person practice Jan. 4, but that was to be expected since practices in December were limited to Zoom meetings and individual home workouts.
"Everyone was a little tired," Mitchell said. "They were trying to adjust to wearing a mask and face shield. But we were out there with the opportunity to play and, at the end of the day, that's all we really wanted."
The Sabers don't have a lot of time to get in shape. They open the season with back-to-back South Suburban Conference home games versus Eagan Jan. 14 and Apple Valley Jan. 15.
"Everyone is in the same boat as we are," Mitchell said. "It's going to take some time for us to find out where we are as a team. We'll probably sub a lot early and use our bench more as we try to get in shape and get used to these masks."
Shakopee finished 17-10 last year (8-10 in the SSC), going 1-1 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs. The Sabers didn't have a senior on the roster, so their two-two scorers are back in seniors Kelley Brennan (12.7 points per game) and Natalie Holte (11.7).
Shakopee will be without the services of junior Paige Broze, who suffered a knee injury during the soccer last fall and will miss the hoops season. She averaged 9.0 points last year.
But the Sabers will get back senior Sophie Moran, who missed last year with a knee injury.
Shakopee won the Section 2AAAA title in 2019. The players still around who were part of that team and got minutes at state that year are Brennen, Holte, Moran, seniors Jazmyn McClellon, Aly Meier, Nicole Giese, Amanda Moen and Delaney Jossart and juniors Maya Mitchell and Kate Cordes.
Section 2AAAA is difficult to get through. Eden Prairie is the defending champion, while Chaska, Minnetonka, Prior Lake and Edina always seem to be contenders. Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
The SSC was loaded last year with Farmington and Lakeville North earning state berths by winning Section 1AAAA and 3AAAA titles, respectively.
Farmington won the conference title with a 17-1 mark, followed by Rosemount (16-2), Lakeville North (12-6) and Burnsville (11-7).
"In the SSC, every team is good and has good players," Mitchell said. "You have to play well to win. We've always been known has a good defensive and rebounding team. Offensively, we've been patient and we try to get the shot we want."
Expect the Sabers to play a similar style again this winter with a perhaps a few new wrinkles with the experience they have back.
"Our experience is helpful," Mitchell said. "We will try to implement sone new stuff. We are not every big. We'll need to keep playing good defense."
Shakopee's season will run through March. The Minnesota State High School League will decided in February if there will be winter state tournaments this fall.
There was no state competitions in fall sports, and each team's season ended following the section playoffs.