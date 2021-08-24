Experience will be a strength for the Shakopee volleyball team this fall.
But will the Sabers have depth? Coach Matt Busch said he's is only carrying 10 varsity players to begin the season, but expectations are sky high.
"We have a lot of maturity and experience, as well as the drive and motivation to play at an elite level," Busch said. "We are a very athletic group with a lot of flexibility. We will be a defensive-minded squad at heart, but are capable of running a quick-tempo offense that will surprise some more powerful teams as we will be more finesse-based.
"This group is very tight-knit and all have common goals," Busch added.
Last fall, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced a late start to the season. The Sabers played just a South Suburban Conference schedule and there were no playoffs.
Shakopee made a run at the SSC title with a 9-3 mark. Lakeville North won the crown (10-2).
If there were a section playoff last year, Shakopee would have been the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA for the second straight year. The Sabers won the section crown in 2018, but lost in the section quarterfinals in 2019 to Chaska.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring. Volleyball now has four classes and Shakopee is in Section 2AAAA with six other teams — Chaska, Chanhassen, Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Waconia.
Preseason tankings for volleyball came out July 28 and three Section 2AAAA teams were ranked. The Sabers were No. 7, followed by No. 8 Chaska and No. 10 Prior Lake.
Five teams from the SSC were ranked — Shakopee, Prior Lake, No. 2 Eagan, No. 4 Lakeville North and No. 5 Lakeville South.
The tough SSC will no doubt help prepare the Sabers for the playoffs.
"Obviously, most of the teams (in our section) could be considered favorites and can catch another team off guard on any given night," Busch said. "Seeding will no doubt be interesting. We are happy that we will play all but Eden Prairie as part of our regular season schedule. But we could even see Eden Prairie at the Apple Valley invite.
"This will allow us to feel that we have a beat on our potential end-of-season matchups," Busch added. "It's interesting to think that the No. 1 seed will play its first playoff game in the section semifinals."
Senior setters Emma Horning and Kate Cordes are back to pace the Sabers' offense this fall. Senior Maddie Lipeetzky returns in the middle. She was all-state and all-conference last year.
Senior Maddie Meyer will also play a roll on the front line, while senior Nicole Christy is a returning outside hitter. Senior Olivia McCall is back as the team's libero (defensive specialist).
Other outside hitters for the Sabers include senior Natalie O'Brien and sophomore Hailey Sauer, while seniors Madi King and Chrissy Suel will be backline players.
Lipetzky led the Sabers' offensive attack last year in the team's 12 matches with 104 kills, while Christy finished with 79 kills.
Horning paced the offense with a team-high 239 set assists, while Cordes was second with 101. Horning also led in ace serves (26) and was second in digs (104).
Lipetzky also led in blocks with 50.
Since joining the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year, the Sabers have a league record of 43-23.
Going into the shortened season a year go, the Sabers averaged 19 match wins over the previous six seasons, so the program continues to be one of the state's elite year in and year out.