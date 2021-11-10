Can the Shakopee girls hockey team make a bigger impact this winter in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AA?
There's some talent back on both ends of the ice for the Sabers, starting with senior goalie Alexandra Boots and senior forward Olivia Grabianowski. They were both all-conference last winter.
Junior forward Annika Willmert and senior defenseman Edie Schmidt were all-conference honorable mention last season for Shakopee.
Last winter, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season and limited the number of games for every team across the state. The Sabers finished with a 9-8 overall record, 9-7 in the SSC.
Shakopee made a quick exit in the Section 2AA playoffs, falling 3-2 in overtime to Bloomington Jefferson in the quarterfinals. It was the first time the Sabers lost in the first round of the postseason since 2015.
Section 2AA continues to be one of the strongest sections in the state, and that didn't change at all when the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections for all sports last April. The section remained exactly the same.
Perennial powers Minnetonka and Eden Prairie will again be the teams to beat this winter. The Skippers are the defending champion.
Holy Family is an emerging program, losing to Minnetonka in the section title game last year. Chaska/Chanhassen always seems to be in the hunt, while New Prague, Prior Lake and Jefferson are also in the field.
Shakopee coach Erin Hunt is hopeful the Sabers can contend in both the SSC and in Section 2AA.
"We have a core group of veteran returning players and great goaltending," Hunt said. "Our goal is to have success in a competitive SSC and in a tough Section 2AA.
To do that, Shakopee will need to replace the scoring of Kenzie Bachelor, who led the team with 10 goals last year as a senior, while adding eight assists. She's playing at the Division I level now in the Ivy League at Dartmouth.
Grabianowski, a team captain, was tied with Bachelor in total points last season with 18, while leading the team in assists with 12. Willmert finished with six goals and 10 assists, while junior Emma Heyer chipped in three goals goals and five assists.
Willmert and Heyer are the Sabers' assistant captains.
Senior Riley Peterson is also a captain, along with Grabianowski. Peterson should see her offensive role increase after recording eight assists last season.
Boots started all 17 games in goal for the Sabers last season, finishing with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and two shutouts.
Shakopee opens the season Nov. 13 in SSC play at Eastview. The Sabers' first two homes games are against Section 2AA foes — Nov. 18 against Holy Family and Nov. 20 against Prior Lake.
Shakopee has had a winning record in the last seven seasons and 16 of its last 17 campaigns. The one thing missing from the program's resume is a state berth.
The Sabers have never made the state field, while Minnetonka and Eden Prairie have a combined 15 appearances, including six state titles, since 2003. So getting out of Section 2AA with those two programs in the field is not easy.
Section quarterfinals play starts Feb. 11. The semifinals are Feb. 13, while the title game is Feb. 18.
This year's Class 2A state tournament is set for Feb. 23-26 at the Xcel Energy Center. Andover is the defending champion.