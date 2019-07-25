Shakopee fall sports registration will be available on Monday, July 29.
Registration may be done online through the online registration link. All online forms must be completed and submitted to the High School Activities Office before a student is eligible for practice.
To become eligible for any co-curricular activity, the following procedures should be completed:
- A sport physical exam is required by the Minnesota State High School League every three years. Once turned in, it is kept on file in the Activities Office until expiration. (Please note: Regardless of the EXACT date of the exam, it is SHS policy that ALL physicals expire on 6/30 of the 3rd school year.) MSHSL Physical Examination forms are available at most clinics or at the junior high or high school offices and websites. Pay special attention that the doctor completes the form along with a signature and date of the exam. Please note that incoming seventh graders need a new sports physical for this year. Physicals done before 1/1/2016 preceding the 7th-grade year are NOT acceptable unless they competed as a 6th grade wrestler or tennis player. You will need a properly completed, current phsysical on fiel in the activities office before being cleared for practice.
- At the beginning of each new sports season, registration must be completed online. The online registration system allows you to create a log in and keep the information on file.
- The online registration system covers the Emergency Medical Form, the Permission, Acknowledgement and Insurance Waiver, the MSHSL Eligibility Statement, and the Annual MSHSL Sports Health Questionnaire. These forms must be completed online and submitted by all those planning on participating in band, choir, drama, math league, speech, student council, youth-in-government, athletics, and cheerleading.
When the online registration is submitted and the physical exam is turned in to the Activities Office, the student is placed on the eligibility list for that particular program. Each program coach/advisor then receives a copy of the eligibility list – if a student’s name is not listed on the eligibility list, they will not be allowed to practice or participate. All information will be placed on file in the Activities Office. Each time a student goes out for an activity, he/she must go through the Activities Office to confirm their eligibility and verify that all registration is complete.
For more information, contact the activities office at (952) 496-5171 or email at mhanson@shakopee.k12.mn.us.