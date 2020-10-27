Amateur baseball in Minnesota looks liked it survived the summer of the coronavirus.
The Minnesota Baseball Association Board of Directors met Oct. 17 for the first time since the Class B and C state tournaments concluded Labor Day Weekend.
Attendance at state was a topic of discussion at the meeting, and there was good news. The two state tournaments drew a combined 14,313 fans, despite a cap of 250 fans per game.
The Class B tournament was held in Shakopee, while Springfield and Milroy were the sites for the Class C tourney.
Meanwhile, the MBA reported that nearly each region and section saw an increase in attendance from the previous season as well, despite the pandemic. Region 13 recorded the highest attendance of the 11 regions with increases after 3,233 fan-watched games.
Region 7 recorded 3,073 fans for its section tournaments, while Region 15 drew 2,994 spectators. Region 1 had an increase of 618 fans and Region 12 nearly increased by 600 fans as well.
Next year's Class B state tournament will be held at Athletic Park in Chaska, while Waconia and Hamburg will be hosts for the Class C tourney.
The MBA board announced that the bid process for the 2023 state tournament, which will be the 100th anniversary of MBA state play, will take place April 16.
Five groups have come forward with hopes of hosting — Cold Spring, Watkins and St.Cloud; Willmar, Spicer and Paynesville; New Ulm; Jordan, Belle Plaine and Green Isle; and Dassel, Delano and Litchfield.
Faribault, Dundas and Miesville will be the 2022 state sites.
Also at the board meeting, Sobieski's petition was granted to move back to Class C following two seasons in Class B. Hamel is also seeking to petition to move from Class A to Class B,
For more information on the state amateur baseball's scene, go to mnbaseball.org.