The Shakopee cross country teams ran into some fast competition at the South Suburban Conference Championships in Eagan Oct. 15.
There were two ranked teams in the boys field and three on the girls side, so both Saber squads would have to run fast to break into the top five in the team standings.
The Shakopee girls ended up seventh with a team score of 185. Fifth-ranked Prior Lake won the title with 52 points, two better than No. 6 Farmington and 26 better than No. 7 Eagan.
Lakeville South finished fourth (83), followed by Eastview (130) and Rosemount (177). Burnsville was eighth (219), followed by Lakeville North (237) and Apple Valley (320).
In the boys' race, third-ranked Rosemount won the title with 56 points, 11 better than No. 4 Lakeville North. Apple Valley finished third (107), followed by Lakeville South (137), Eastview (140), Eagan (159), Farmington (172), Burnsville (179), the Sabers (197) and Prior Lake (219).
The Section 2AAA meet is next up for Shakopee. That's set for Oct. 26 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista. There are three ranked teams in the girls field, No. 1 Edina, No. 2 Minnetonka and Prior Lake.
On the boys side, there are two ranked squads, No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 10 Edina.
The top two finishing teams make state, along with the top-eight individuals not on the advancing squads. This year's Class 3A competition is set for Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
At the SSC championships, ninth-grader Callie Peterson led the Saber girls. She finished 28th overall with a time of 20:45.5 on the 5,000-meter course. Sophomore Sarah Armstrong was close behind her teammate, taking 31st (20:47.7), while eighth-grader Anna Zebrev finished in 42nd (21:46.6).
Other finishes for the girls came from sophomore Emily Hubmer in 44th (21:47.2), junior Sarah Savage in 48th (21:55.1), seventh-grader Anastasia Zebrev in 56th (22:05.4), eighth-grader Taylor Daily in 65th (22:56.8), sophomore Mackenzie Kinney in 71st (23:22.4), seventh-grader Elise Savage in 72nd (23:22.7) and senior Penny Berens in 80th (25:07.0).
For the Shakopee boys, senior Ryan O'Connor led the way with a 22nd-place finish (17:33.3). Senior Zach Yuza ended up 37th (18:16.5), followed by sophomore Quinn Froats in 44th (18:27.3) and ninth-grader Kyle Messner in 46th (18:29.1).
Other finishes for the boys included junior Braden Burger in 52nd (18:45.2), senior Nicholas Miller in 54th (18:49.3), eighth-grader Owen Stuwe in 56th (18:53.7), senior Jakob Hanson in 66th (19:48.7) and senior Riley Gilkison in 70th (20:28.2).