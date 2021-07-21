Some of the legends of the LPGA will be in Prior Lake to compete in the inaugural Land O'Lakes Legends Classic Aug. 5-7.
Hall of Famers like Nancy Lopez, Julie Inkster and Rosie Jones are part of the 45-player field, which also includes nine Minnesota natives. The Meadows at Mystic Lake is the venue for this Legends Tour event, and practice rounds are set for Aug. 2-4.
The pro-am featuring teams of four amateurs and a pro will be played Aug. 5. The 36-hole tournament is Aug. 6-7.
The Legends Tour is the official senior tour of the LPGA for competing professionals and amateurs age 45 or older. The tour was founded in 2000 by 25 veteran LPGA Tour professionals.
Michele Redman, the former University of Minnesota women's golf coach, is in the Legends Classic field. In fact, she's the co-owner of the event, along with Jim Lehman, president of Medalist Management and former president of the Minnesota Golf Association.
"The Land O'Lakes Legends Classic will be a multi-day celebration of women's golf,” said Redman, a Plymouth native and two-time winner on the LPGA Tour. "From clinics, exhibitions, a pro-am and the official Legends Tour play, this will be a great atmosphere, and fans will be treated to a truly special week and a chance to see some incredible golf.
"We are excited to partner with Land O'Lakes and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to deliver a fun, welcoming, family friendly, community-centered golf event to the Twin Cities region."
Other notable LPGA stars in the field include Jan Stephenson, Hollis Stacy, Nancy Scranton, Michelle McGann, Pat Hurst, Christa Johnson and Jane Geddes.
Other Minnesotans playing are professionals Lisa Grimes, Barb Moxness and Cindy Rarick and amateurs Nancy Blanchard, Leigh Klasse, Adele Peterson, Claudia Pilot and Brenda Williams.
The course
The Meadows at Mystic Lake opened in the summer of 2005. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community purchased the land that used to be Lone Pine Country Club in 2002 and remodeled it.
The course is surrounded by 11 acres of wildflowers and prairie plants. The fairways, tees and greens are bent grass, there's a 2,500-foot stream that flows through the course with five total waterfalls.
The course also has 80 bunkers.
How will the course play for some of the top LPGA players ever?
"It will be set up for tournament play, a few more tucked hole locations, but will be a fair test of golf," said Mike Luckraft, the director of golf at The Meadows at Mystic Lake. "Unique at The Meadows are the par 5's, which can typically be holes to score, but are some of the more difficult holes and are all guarded by water.
"The back nine plays a shot or two harder, so holes like No. 12, 15 and 18 may determine your winner," he added.
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Chairman Keith Anderson is thrilled to be hosting the Legends Classic and expects a great event.
"Surrounded by acres of wildflowers and prairie plants with water on 13 holes, the golf course is unlike any other," Anderson said. "We can't wait for players and fans alike to come enjoy the unique, challenging and scenic golf experience at Mystic Lake."