Going from a community education-like class once a week to a competitive fencing club was no easy task, but it has paid off for the Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club.

Now with about 65 members, the fencing club has its own space to hold practices whenever it would like and also has fencers who are competing at high-level tournaments. With the new facility and recent success, coaches Paddy Murphy and Jacob Mickelson are excited for what the future holds.

