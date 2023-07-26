Going from a community education-like class once a week to a competitive fencing club was no easy task, but it has paid off for the Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club.
Now with about 65 members, the fencing club has its own space to hold practices whenever it would like and also has fencers who are competing at high-level tournaments. With the new facility and recent success, coaches Paddy Murphy and Jacob Mickelson are excited for what the future holds.
The Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club initially started as a one-day per week class in 2017. Wanting the athletes to continue to improve, Murphy and Mickelson began pushing for a more official club with practices multiple times a week and officially started one in Jan. 2022.
Without its own space, however, the club faced some challenges. The team had to alternate between facilities in Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park, and while it helped attract people from both the northwest and southwest metropolitan areas, it created headaches if they lost their gym space to a city-run program and did not allow for the flexibility they wanted.
“When you rent the gyms, you’re in at a certain time and then you’re out right away,” Mickelson said.
In Jan. 2023, Youth Enrichment League, initially based out of Carver, decided to start searching for a new space that not only had offices but also had a warehouse attached to have its own fencing facility for the club. After struggling to find a place, Murphy went into the Maps application on his phone, looked for cities in between Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park, found Hopkins and typed in ‘Hopkins warehouses.’ One facility in a local office park was available, and the company and fencing club began renting in April.
The space includes 12 fencing pistes or strips where the athletes compete with each other along with a specialized flooring used for fencing rather than standard gymnasium flooring. There is also a waiting room for parents with a window to watch the practices.
The coaches believe having its own facility has not only boosted morale for current club members but also attracted new ones.
“New people come to the club and think ‘Wow, this is nice, I want to be here’ as opposed to walking into a cafeteria and thinking ‘Oh, we’re fencing here?’” Mickelson said.
Current athletes along with the coaches also are excited about the new space. Ada Salmi-Bydalek, an 11-year-old from Chaska, has been with the club since 2020, finishing first in the Midwest region (Region 2), eighth at the North American Cup in Fort Worth, Texas, in March and 23rd at 2023 Summer Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona.
“It’s just awesome because we’ve developed but it was so hard to find different gyms and what gyms we were in and now it’s just one place,” Salmi-Bydalek said. “It’s just really great with how large the club has grown since doing these little camps to doing all these big club nights and it’s our own place… It’s a great atmosphere with everyone fencing around you and the floors are nice, it’s great.”
Kaya Sezer, an athlete and coach for the fencing club, is from Turkey and training with the club. After training out on the east coast prior to coming to Minnesota and the club, Sezer was also impressed with the club’s new space.
“This facility is one of the nicest I’ve trained in,” Sezer said.
Having the fencers excited about the sport and their own space gives the coaches a feeling of fulfillment.
“That was really cool about the club too, being able to reward them for their loyalty like ‘Hey, look at this cool space we get to train in now. We did it, we made it together,’” Murphy added.
The Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club finished competing at the 2023 Summer Nationals tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, from June 30-July 9. The club, which focuses on only foil out of the three types of fencing, has a few weeks off of competition before more tournaments in the fall but is continuing to train for the remainder of the summer.