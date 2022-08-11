Senior Rachel Kilkelly has one more season on the Division I volleyball court at the University of Minnesota, and she’s hoping it can be a special one.
“I’m really looking forward to competing with this group of girls this season,” said Kilkelly, a 2019 Shakopee High School graduate. “I think we have a lot of really talented new players and depth on our roster that is going to contribute to our success.
“We are a very hardworking and determined group and our ultimate goal is to be the last team standing at the end.”
The 5-foot-9 Kilkelly, a defensive specialist, has been a big part of the Gophers’ success over the years. Since 2018, Minnesota has an overall match record of 93-22 (66-11 in the Big 10) under Hugh McCutcheon, who is entering his 11th season as head coach.
Under McCutcheon, the Gophers have made it to four Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and two Final Fours in the last 10 years. And McCutcheon feels this year’s team could be his most talented.
Preseason practices have started for the team, and the season opener is set for Aug. 26 at Baylor. The Gophers’ home opener will be Sept. 4 versus Florida.
“We are so fortunate to have a lot of depth and talent on this team and this preseason is going to be critical in terms of establishing the lineups and depth charts,” McCutcheon said. “I think one of the opportunities that this current iteration of our team presents is a lot of balance.
“It feels like there’s a lot of different ways that we can attack teams, and I think having that balance is going to be something that we’re going to really try to play to.”
Kilkelly is one of five players in her final season with the Gophers. She played in 112 of 117 possible sets last season, averaging 1.93 digs per set (216 total digs), while chipping in 17 ace serves.
Kilkelly said her game has improved a lot since her freshman season, where she played in all 118 sets and finished fourth on the team in digs with 269, while adding 23 ace serves.
The Gophers advanced all the way to the NCAA Final Four in Kilkelly’s first season, falling to Stanford in the national semifinals.
In the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020-21, Kilkelly had 175 digs (2.46 per set) and added 20 ace serves.
“I think overall I’m just more confident about my game now that I’ve had three years of experience,” Kilkelly said. “I came in with a lot of small inefficiencies as a freshman and I’ve worked really hard to break old habits.
“I’m still working on fine tuning my skills but I’ve definitely come a long way since freshman year and I’m proud of my progress.”
Kilkelly is the second Shakopee graduate to play for the Gophers in the last 12 years. Ashley Wittman, the 2009 Ms. Volleyball winner, played four seasons with the Gophers, ending her career in 2013.
Wittman was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time unanimous All-Big Ten selection. She finished her Gophers career ranked sixth in career kills (1,778) and fourth in career digs (1,510).
At Shakopee, Kilkelly was a six-rotation player. She was asked to do everything for the team from being an attacking player to a defensive specialist and at times being the team’s setter.
Kilkelly helped the Sabers to a fifth-place finish at state her senior season in 2018. She was the school’s Athena Award winner that year.
Kilkelly doesn’t have any definite plans after graduation. She’s set to graduate in December with a degree in strategic communication: advertising and public relations.
Right now, all she is focused on is enjoying her final collegiate season with her teammates, along with helping the Gophers bring home a national title.
“It has been an incredible experience,” Kilkelly said of playing at Minnesota. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity to play for this program and to play under Hugh and the rest of the coaching staff. They truly are the best and it’s been so amazing to compete with such talented people from all over the country.”