Rachel Kilkelly, a 2019 Shakopee High School graduate, is entering her final season on the Division I volleyball court this fall at the University of Minnesota.

 Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Athletics

Senior Rachel Kilkelly has one more season on the Division I volleyball court at the University of Minnesota, and she’s hoping it can be a special one.

“I’m really looking forward to competing with this group of girls this season,” said Kilkelly, a 2019 Shakopee High School graduate. “I think we have a lot of really talented new players and depth on our roster that is going to contribute to our success.

