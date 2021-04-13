Joie Fittante has been the Shakopee softball team's starting catcher since she was an eighth-grader.
The senior is in her final season with with Sabers this spring and she goes into it as the school's Athena Award winner.
The award is given out to the most outstanding female senior athlete in metro area high schools. Last year's banquet in May at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bloomington was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No date has been set for this spring's 49th annual banquet, but it is normally been held in May.
Joe Fittante, the head coach of the Sabers, has been Joie's coach since ever since she started softball. He's said he's proud of what his daughter has been able to accomplish on and off the field at Shakopee.
"Her mother and I are very proud of her," said Joe. "She has always worked as hard at school as she does on the field. It is important to us that she is well rounded and gives back to her community and she has been involved in various school activities, such as the GLOmies Program, giving catching lessons to youth players and coaching a 12U team last year."
Joe said from the time Joie started played softball he knew she had potential. She started out as both a pitcher and a catcher, but settled into catching. She didn't give up a stolen base in the 2019 season, making the Star Tribune's all-metro second team as a sophomore and was selected all-state by the Minnesota Softball Coaches Association.
She also hit .470 that season.
"When she was 12, she was playing in a tournament in South Dakota and a spectator asked a parent her name," Joe said. "When the parent told the spectator and asked why, the spectator said: 'I wanted to know because someday when she is playing on television I want to say I watched her when she was little.' We knew she had great potential."
That potential was realized last fall when Joie signed her national letter of intent to play Division I softball at East Carolina University.
"Ever since I was a little girl, it was my dream to play Division I softball, and being the first softball player in Shakopee history to do this is a great honor," Joie said. "From an academic standpoint, I chose East Carolina because it has one of the largest and most well known nursing schools in the United States. I hope to be a nurse when I graduate and this is a perfect opportunity for me.
"From a softball standpoint, East Carolina was a perfect fit," Joie added. "After meeting (the coaches) and spending a weekend with them on my visit, I knew they were coaches I wanted to play for."
Joie said she started receiving recruiting letters from East Carolina before entering eighth grade. Joie played on the Sabers' varsity as a seventh-grader, seeing action in 10 games.
As an eighth-grader, she hit .327. As a ninth-grader, she helped lead the Sabers to the Section 2AAA title, hitting .495 with 22 RBIs. Shakopee finished sixth at state that year.
Shakopee was expecting to be one of the favorites in Section 2 last spring, but the team didn't get to play. No teams in any sport played since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt the spring season.
What does Joie expect from the Sabers this season?
"I've played on many different teams with many different players, but I truly believe this (Shakopee team) is special," said Joie, whose club team won the 18U national title last summer. "We have a group of solid returners as well as some very talented underclassmen. This year our goal is simple — to win a state title.
"I hope as a collective group we play every pitch like it’s our last," she added. "Because, just like last year, it can end in the blink of an eye.
Joie also said she'd like hit for more power this spring and continue to throw out runners on the base paths. More importantly, she wants to be a leader and good example for the younger players.
"Above all, I hope to help my teammates improve as people and players," she said. "My coach once told me good players make themselves better, but great players make those around them better."