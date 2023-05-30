The checkered flag has dropped on the 58th season of racing at Elko Speedway.
Can Jacob Goede of Carver win his 10th straight points title in Late Models? He was in the No. 2 spot on opening night May 27 behind two local New Market drivers, Jake Ryan and Billy Mohn.
Mohn won the first feature race with Goede taking second. Ryan claimed the second one with Goede behind him. Ryan and Goede also finished one-two in the qualifying heat.
Chad Walen of Prior Lake was third in qualifying for Late Models, while taking fifth in the first feature race and 14th in the second one. Owin Giles of New Market was third in the first feature, while Mohn was third in the second one.
Thunder Cars, Power Stocks, Legends and Bandoleros were also in action opening night.
In Thunder Cars, Brent Kane of Lonsdale captured both feature races, while Dillon Sellner of Randolph was second in both. Tony Holm of Prior Lake was fifth in the first feature and fourth in the second one.
In Power Stocks, Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville won the first feature, while Jimmie Jorgenson of Lakeville was tops in the second one. Michael Stoer of Prior Lake was runner-up in the first race, while Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake was seventh in the second one.
Jesse Fisher of Eagan was runner-up in the second feature.
In Legends, Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee won the qualifying heat and followed taking third in the first feature race and fourth in the second one. Baiden Heskett of Hastings won both features.
Justin Kimball of Prior Lake was 10th in the first race and 11th in the second one. Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee was 12th in the second race and 15th in the first one.
In Bandoleros, Bentley Thompson of West Salem, Wisconsin took first place in both features.
The second week of racing at Elko is set for June 17. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com.