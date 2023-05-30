Late Models

The 58th season of Elko Speedway got underway May 27 with all five divisions of racing in action.

 Image by @Racing_Midwest

The checkered flag has dropped on the 58th season of racing at Elko Speedway.

Can Jacob Goede of Carver win his 10th straight points title in Late Models? He was in the No. 2 spot on opening night May 27 behind two local New Market drivers, Jake Ryan and Billy Mohn.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

