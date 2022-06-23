A field of 40 LPGA legends is set to tee it up at The Meadows at Mystic Lake Golf Course for the second consecutive summer.
Five entrants have combined for 142 wins on the LPGA Tour.
World Golf Hall of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Amy Alcott, Juli Inkster, Hollis Stacy and Jan Stephenson are scheduled to compete in the second Land O’Lakes Legends Classic Aug. 13-14.
Lopez, Alcott and Inkster are also members of the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Inkster won the inaugural event last year, edging Rosie Jones and Christa Johnson by a shot with birdies on two of the final three holes. Alcott and Stephenson are appearing in this Legends of the LPGA official tournament for the first time.
“I am excited to welcome Amy and Jan to the field this year,” said Minnesota native Michele Redman, a two-time LPGA Tour winner and co-owner of the event with Jim Lehman, president of Medalist Management and former president of the Minnesota Golf Association.
Redman also has four titles on the Legends of the LPGA.
“It’s great for the fans to be able to see all of these Hall of Fame players come out and play again,” Redman said. “They are the greatest personalities in golf, but they can also still hit it.”
Alcott is a 29-time LPGA Tour champion with five major championships. “I’m looking forward to playing in the Land O’Lakes Legends Classic right next door to one of my favorite cities in America,” she said.
The first Australian woman to win the U.S. Women’s Open (1983), Stephenson won 16 times on the LPGA Tour and holds three major championships. Most recently, she picked up her fourth win on the Legends of the LPGA circuit when she teamed up with Laura Diaz to capture the BJ’s Charity Championship in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
“I heard the first year of the Land O’Lakes Legends Classic was incredible and that it was such a terrific event,” Stephenson said. “I can’t wait to play in it this year and am so happy to be able to compete again. There is nothing like competing.
“And of course, it’s always so great to see all my friends on the Legends of the LPGA,” she added.
Inkster is a 31-time LPGA Tour champion and six-time Legends winner. Most recently honored with the USGA’s Bob Jones Award for her integrity and spirit, Inkster is the only American LPGA Tour player to have served as Solheim Cup Captain for three consecutive contests.
Stacy, an 18-time LPGA Tour Champion with three major championship titles and one Legends of the LPGA victory, finished 15th at last year’s event. She is the only LPGA Tour player in history to have won three USGA Girls Junior titles (1969-71) and three U.S. Women’s Open championships (1977-78, 1984).
Lopez, a 48-time LPGA Tour champion and the only LPGA Tour player to have won Player of the Year honors in her rookie season, delighted the fans at last year’s tournament with numerous autographs and photo ops.
“Last year’s event was great fun for me,” Lopez said. “Everyone was so welcoming, especially the fans. The course is a good test of golf, and I’m really looking forward to returning to The Meadows.”
An 18-hole pro-am featuring teams of four amateurs and a Legend of the LPGA is set for Aug. 12. To participate as an individual or foursome in the pro-am, please contact Jim Lehman at jlehman@medalistmanagement.com.
For tickets and event information, visit LegendsClassicMN.com.