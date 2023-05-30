Is it too early start thinking about high school football?
Perhaps, but Shakopee's 2023 schedule has been released, and the Sabers will face some new competition than in the previous two seasons during the regular season.
Prior Lake, Eden Prairie and Edina are three teams Shakopee kept on its schedule, while adding three new Lake Conference schools and one each from the South Suburban and North Suburban Conferences.
Shakopee's 2023 schedule this fall is:
Last fall, Shakopee finished the season with a 7-4 overall record, making the Class 6A state quarterfinals for the fourth straight year. The Sabers fell 28-12 to Eden Prairie in last year's state quarterfinals after beating the Eagles in the regular season.
The Sabers lost 42-28 to Lakeville South in the quarterfinals in 2021, and fell 9-7 to Lakeville North in 2019. There was no 2020 state tourney due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Shakopee won its first two playoff games that year to make the state field.
The Minnesota State High School League realigned sections back in April. In football, 32 teams make up the largest class, 6A.
There are two new schools in the top class in Buffalo and Rochester Mayo while Totino-Grace went down to Class 4A and Brainerd went back down to 5A.
There's a 32-team playoff bracket for the top football class. Shakopee will be seeded with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Prior Lake, Edina, Hopkins and Buffalo in Section 6AAAAAA.
Rochester Mayo was placed in Section 3AAAAA with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount and Farmington.
Section 4AAAAAA includes East Ridge, Stillwater, Park, Woodbury, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Roseville and White Bear Lake, while Section 5AAAAA consists of Maple Grove, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids and Osseo.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
