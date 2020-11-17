The preseason rankings are out, but the season will be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Shakopee wrestling team, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, will open the season when it gets started ranked No. 2 in the state behind Stillwater. The Guillotine released its preseason rankings Nov. 11.
St. Michael-Albertville is ranked No. 3, followed by Wayzata, Forest Lake, Owatonna, Waconia, Bemidji, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Northfield and Farmington.
The Sabers beat Stillwater 34-21 in the state title match last year. Shakopee also had two individual state champions last season and one of them is back in senior Blake West.
West is ranked No. 2 in at 113 pounds in the first Class 3A poll behind Lakeville North junior Jore Volk.
Senior Tommy Johnson is ranked No. 1 in state at 220 pounds for Shakopee, while senior Joey Johnson is No. 3 at 195. Senior Sam Treml is No. 8 at 160, and junior Jade Trelstad is No. 3 at heavyweight.
Gov. Tim Walz announced a four-week shutdown Nov. 18 for youth and high school sports starting Nov. 21. The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors will also meet Dec. 3 to decide how the winter sports season will be structured once it's allowed to begin again.
Wrestling was scheduled to start Nov. 30 with the first competition date Dec. 10.
There were no state tournaments for fall sports teams. Will there be state competitions for winter activities?
If there is next March, Shakopee should again be in the thick of the state title chase. The Sabers are also under new leadership this season.
Jim Jackson stepped down as the Sabers coach back in September. He led the program for five seasons, winning back-to-back state titles and three straight Section 2AAA crowns. Marcus Levesseur is taking over the program this winter.
Shakopee is the only team from Section 2AAA ranked in the preseason poll. New Prague and Prior Lake received votes. The Sabers beat New Prague in the section title match last season.
Like Shakopee, New Prague also has five wrestlers ranked, while Prior Lake has three. Lakeville North has two, while Apple Valley and Eastview both have one.
There are four wrestlers from the section ranked No. 1 with New Prague having two of them and Shakopee and Lakeville North both with one.
Going into sections last year, there were 26 wrestlers from Section 2AAA ranked among the 14 weight classes. Three won state titles — Volk (106), West (113) and the Sabers' Carson Manville (160).
Manville has moved to Pennsylvania to compete in his senior year.
West finished last season with a 51-1 overall record. Joey Johnson was third at state last year at 195 pounds ending the season with a 53-5 mark.
Tommy Johnson had a 43-5 record taking third at 220 pounds. Trelstad competed at state at heavyweight, but lost his only match ending with a 31-12 mark.
Treml had 32 wins last year, taking third at 152 pounds in the Section 2AAA individual tourney. The top-two finishers from each weight class make the state field.
To see all the state rankings from all three classes go theguillotine.com.