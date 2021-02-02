The Shakopee boys basketball team picked up off right where it left off last season — winning a lot of games.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers have opened this season with five straight South Suburban Conference wins, including a 63-25 home victory over Burnsville Jan. 29. Junior Nick Katona led the way with 13 points, while junior Cade McGraw scored 12.
Shakopee has also wins over Eagan (54-50), Apple Valley (64-42), Rosemount (57-49) and Prior Lake (68-58).
"We've had a great start to the season," Sabers coach Jacob Dammann said. "This has been a fun group to coach. I've been impressed by their selflessness and their competitiveness in practice. One of the strengths of this group is our physical strength and our depth.
"There is not a large gap between our starters and our 12th guy," Dammann added. "This has made for competitive practices and allowed us to play a lot of guys."
Shakopee has always been known for its tough defense over the years and that's been the case so far this season.
"We have played great team defense," Dammann said. "We haven't allowed over 60 points in a game and haven't allowed the other team's leading scorer to reach their average."
Katona has led the Sabers in scoring in two of the first five games, getting 10 points against Eagan. Junior Sam West's 14 points led the team against Apple Valley, while senior Mick Wherley finished with a team-best 16 points in the win over Rosemount.
McGraw scored 19 to lead the way against Prior Lake.
"One area that we are looking to improve is our offensive chemistry and shooting," Dammann said. "This was expected by the coaching staff considering the inexperience of the group and graduating all of our leading scorers from the previous years.
"We certainly have capable offensive players and have great balance in our scoring, but we are just working through finding our chemistry and getting things to click a little more smoothly," Dammann added. "Part of that is shooting the ball better and playing off each other. Both of which will improve as we spend more time as a group and gain experience."
Against Apple Valley, McGraw was also in double figures for the Sabers with 11 points. West and Wherely both had 11 points in the win over Prior Lake, while Katona and McGraw had 14 and 13 points, respectively against Rosemount.
Last season back on March 13, the Sabers were all set to take on unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA title game, but the Minnesota State High School League was forced to shut down all section finals across the state that same morning due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shakopee finished last season with 23 wins (23-5 overall), while also earning a share of the SSC title with Prior Lake and Eastview with a 15-3 mark.
The Sabers' top-three scorers from last year graduated, along with four other seniors, so this year's 5-0 start shows the type of talent and depth the program has.
There will be a Section 2AAAA playoffs this season starting in mid-March. The Sabers' final league to end the regular season is March 12.
If there's a state tournament, the date and venue have not yet been released the MSHSL.