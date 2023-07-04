Charlie Toenges

Charlie Toenges makes a play at the plate in Shakopee's 5-4 home victory over Prior Lake June 26.

 Courtesy photo/Justin Braun, jbraunimages.com

The Shakopee legion baseball team reeled off five straight wins to close out June, including two shutouts over Sub-State 3 foes.

Ian Heller and Alex Duncan combined on a one-hitter in Shakopee's 3-0 victory at Eden Prairie June 21, while four pitches combined to blank Edina 5-0 on the road June 28.

