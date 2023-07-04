The Shakopee legion baseball team reeled off five straight wins to close out June, including two shutouts over Sub-State 3 foes.
Ian Heller and Alex Duncan combined on a one-hitter in Shakopee's 3-0 victory at Eden Prairie June 21, while four pitches combined to blank Edina 5-0 on the road June 28.
Between those two wins, Shakopee earned an 8-7 victory versus Excelsior June 22 and a 5-4 home win over Prior Lake June 26. The team closed out the month with a 4-3 triumph versus Wayzata June 29.
Shakopee (6-2 overall) is 3-0 against Sub-State 3 foes, including a 4-2 win at Chanhassen.
Against Eden Prairie, Heller worked six innings, allowing the one hit while striking out four. Duncan got the save, fanning one batter in one inning of work.
Shakopee scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings. Duncan smacked a solo homer, while Tanner Ho finished 2 for 4.
Jaden Case also had an RBI, while Will Strait finished 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Against Edina, Dylan Stuwe worked four innings, allowing two hits. Reid Anderson, Charlie Toenges and Ducan each pitched a scoreless frame.
Shakopee scored three runs in the fourth inning and scored three more times in the seventh. Ho led the offense going 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Ryder Peace and Nick Johnson each had two hits and two runs scored, while Strait was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
In beating Excelsior, Shakopee rallied for four runs in the sixth inning and scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to put out the win. Both runs in the seventh were aided by two-out errors that scored Johnson and Kaden Olson who singles in the frame.
Shakopee used five pitchers in the win with Strait getting the victory pitching a scoreless seventh with three strikeouts. Toenges worked two innings, allowing one run while fanning two.
Braxton Pankake worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Stuwe started and gave up three unearned runs in two innings, while Nicholas Briggs allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Shakopee had seven hits, all singles. Strait had three of them, driving in four runs. Olson and Caden Lang both scored two runs, while Ethan Sauer had an RBI.
Against Prior Lake, Shakopee scored its five runs on just three hits and led 4-3 after one inning.
Heller got the win, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings with three strikeouts. Duncan got the save, fanning two in one inning of work.
Case, Johnson and Anderson had the hits for Shakopee with Lang and Duncan each getting RBIs.
In beating Wayzata, Shakopee used a seventh-inning rally to put the win, scoring three runs. Heller singled to open the inning, followed by two Wayzata errors, which scored Heller.
Case tied the game with an RBI single that scored Johnson, before Toenges' two-out single scored Duncan to win the game.
Johnson finished with two RBIs, while Strait went 3 for 4.
Olson got the win working two scoreless relief innings, striking out two. Johnson started and went five innings, giving up three runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts.