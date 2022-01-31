The Section 2AA meet is starting to come into view for the Shakopee boys swimming team, and so are the state qualifying times.
Winning a relay or finishing in the top two in an individual event is not easy in Section 2AA, arguably the strongest field in the state. It includes perennial powers Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Chaska/Chanhassen.
The Skippers just won the Class AA State True Team title Jan. 22, while Prior Lake was fourth and Chaska/Chanhassen was sixth. Eden Prairie didn't compete.
The other to make the Class AA state meet, which is March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, is by meeting the state cut times. Senior Ben Thompson and juniors Landon Vaupel and Bennet Burfeind will be ones to watch for the Sabers in relation to the state standards at sections.
Thompson is the loner Saber with state experience, competing on the 400 freestyle relay last winter.
Shakopee coach Eric Hills said he's seen great gains from seniors Cole Truax, Kael Lunser-Cahill and Drew Christman this season, along with junior Matt Leisure, sophomore Kale Flemming, ninth-graders Samuel Lindeen and Tyler Guenin and eighth-grader Charlie Cutts.
"They help shore up our depth," Hills said.
This year’s Section 2AA meet is Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. Waconia, Burnsville and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Shakopee will finish the South Suburban Conference dual season Feb. 8 at home versus Burnsville. After that, comes just over two weeks of taper time to meet those state cuts for sections.
The Sabers split their last two SSC duals, falling 92-84 at Eagan Jan. 27, before earning a 100-86 victory at home over Farmington Jan. 20.
Thompson and Vaupel each won two individual events for Shakopee against Farmington. Thompson claimed 100 freestyle with a time of 49.33 (state cut is 48.20) and the 200 freestyle (1:52.10).
Vaupel was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:13.09) and the 100 butterfly (55.65). Vaupel's butterfly time was just under three seconds off the state cut (52.76).
Senior Dustin Theis won the 100 breaststroke for the Sabers (1:11.33), while junior Justin Luce claimed diving with 202.65 points.
Thompson, Vaupel, Cutts and Lunser-Cahill teamed up to win the 200 freestyle (1:36.47), while Thompson, Burfeind, Vaupel and Flemming won the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.98).
Lunser-Cahill was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (23.42), as was Flemming in the 500 freestyle (5:23.35). Burfeind was third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.90), while the 200 medley relay team of Flemming, Burfeind, Lindeen and Christman was also third (1:52.07)
In the loss to Eagan, Thompson and Flemming both picked up individual wins. Thompson was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:08.42), while Flemming won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.74).
All three of the Saber relays were second. The 200 medley team consisted of Burfeind, Flemming, Vaupel and Cutts (1:50.14). Thompson, Flemming, Burfeind and Vaupel teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.45), as did Lunser-Cahill, Flemming, Thompson and Truax in the 400 freestyle relay (1:35.45).
Vaupel was second in the 200 freestyle (2:00.83), while Lindeen was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:08.70). Thompson took third in the 100 butterfly (58.24), as did Leisure in diving (151.70).
Edina is the defending Class AA state team champion. The Sabers were a program-best second in the state team standings in 2018.