Shakopee soccer is hosting the first Saber Soccer Foot Golf Fundraiser
The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Vaughan Field at Shakopee West Junior High school with check-in at 3:30 p.m. and kickoff at 4 p.m.
The cost is $10 a round with pizza and prizes afterwards at 6 p.m. (Pizza is an additional cost).
There will be a 9-hole course in and around Vaughan Field with hula hoop holes with both kid and adult tee boxes.
Bring your own soccer ball or borrow one and wear tennis shoes or cleats.
This is a family friendly event and youth are encouraged to play. There will also be games on the plaza and you will get to meet the the Saber soccer teams.
Sign up with Shakopee boys soccer coach Jon Poppen by providing your name, partner(s) name (if you have one), age, team name, and mail payment and 1342 Maple Ridge Drive, Shakopee or give form and payment to coach Poppen at any SSA event.
For more information contact, Val Clossin at (952) 356-4868 or clossinfamily@gmail.com.