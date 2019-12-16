Dave Nelson grabbed the Bay Bell, hoisting it up. Winning just once in seven previous meetings, a week four victory over Wayzata, on their home field, caused for a little more celebration.
Urged by players and fellow coaches, Nelson picked up the trophy once more. A little flick of the finger and the ball rang.
"That sounds good," he told his players.
After 18 years leading the Minnetonka football team, through trophy games, section and state tournaments, trying to find a way to beat Eden Prairie each year, Nelson is retiring from the head coach position.
"It has been a privilege to lead the football program at Minnetonka High School for the past 18 years," said Coach Nelson. "I would like to thank our coaches, administration, support staff, youth coaches, parents, and especially our players for making Minnetonka such a special place."
Prior to joining Minnetonka, Nelson spent 18 years as Blaine’s head coach where he won a state title in 1988. In 2004, he led the Skippers to the first state title in program history, capturing the Class 5A crown with a 23-14 win over rival Wayzata. His son, Jesse, the starting quarterback.
Additionally, the Skippers won Classic Lake Conference Championships in 2004, 2006 and 2009 and made it to the Class 6A State Playoffs in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018. His 2017 team played in the 6A State Championship, losing to Eden Prairie in the first big-school title game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Coach Nelson’s 267 career wins rank him among the winningest high school coaches in Minnesota state history.
"It has been an absolute honor to work with Dave Nelson. Not only is he a hall of fame coach, but he is a hall of fame person," Ted Schultz, Director of Athletics and Activities, said. "He is one of the best to ever walk the sidelines in the State of Minnesota. Coach, thanks for investing in the Minnetonka Community and building better men through the game of football."
Over the years, Coach Nelson has carved out a lasting legacy, not only on the field, but as a mentor and role model for students. In 2014, he was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His successful and impactful coaching career has spanned 42 years.
That sentiment was shared on social media platforms.
"Coach Nelson was truly one of the greats. He has had a huge impact on me as a leader, father, and husband. Very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him," said former player Ryan Carlson, now assistant principal at Southview Middle School in Edina.
"Great man, great coach, I learned a lot from him at Blaine," Brainerd head boys hockey coach Dave Aus said.
"I played for Dave when he was a coach at Blaine in the 80s. Great guy and great coach," Mankato Free Press publisher Steve Jameson said.
Coach Nelson says none of his accomplishments would have come to fruition without the influence of his father, Stan, who coached at Anoka for 26 years and was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1983.
Watching -- and later playing for -- his dad convinced Nelson early on that coaching and teaching was what he wanted to do, something he shared with his father when he was just an eighth-grader.
"I looked at his life and it seemed like he was always happy," Coach Nelson said of his father. "I saw the influence he had on others and I said to myself that I wanted to try to do that as well."
Nelson started the "Men of Character" program at Minnetonka High School several years ago, and it continues today. He was also a leader for students who participated in the Tonka Leadership Challenge, a program he ran for five years, in which he provided guidance to live life with care, respect and commitment toward others.
Additionally, he has collaborated with Student Support Services to organize the annual "We Are One" football camp that matches children with special needs with MHS football players for a fun, inclusive event, focused on community.
"High school students are at a very critical age in life," Coach Nelson said. "Trying to develop them as young men is really important. It has to be about more than just winning football games. Hopefully, they’ll look back on every season and know they became better young men for their experience."
Additional, Coach Nelson is also very involved with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and serves as the Assistant Executive Director. He is proud of his involvement with Tackle Cancer, a Minnesota Football Coaches Association initiative that has raised more than two million dollars for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund over the past eight years.
"(Dave is) such a great coach and even greater man! He started Tackle Cancer in Minnesota supporting the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. I wish my friend nothing but the best. Job well done Coach," Shaver said on Twitter.
Nelson not only had a positive effect on his players, but on the Minnetonka football community as a whole. When he first came to Minnetonka, the Skippers had won just nine of 37 games in the previous four seasons. He was committed to changing the culture of the program.
"We wanted to make Friday nights in Minnetonka special and to make them a community event," Coach Nelson said. "We wanted to make our players part of something special."
Minnetonka won five section championships and a state title during his tenure. The youth football program in the community has also been revitalized, resulting in more kids playing the sport than ever before.
Dave and his wife, Maureen, have three children (Sarah, Ashley, and Jesse) and 10 grandchildren.
The search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.