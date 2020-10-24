Through three games, Minnetonka's defense has done its job for the most part. The offense is making strides; it comes down to limiting mistakes and finishing drives.
On the road at Shakopee Oct. 23, the Skippers, needing a turnover with no timeouts and less than two minutes to play, got just that, falling on a fumble at the Minnetonka 44.
Quarterback Will Martin worked the sidelines, hitting receivers Jaxon Iverson and Tyler Lien, getting the Skippers inside the Shakopee 20 with 40 seconds left.
Two Martin passes sailed high of receivers, a fourth-down scramble falling five yards short at the 10-yard line as Shakopee held on for its first win of 2020 by a 13-7 score.
Shakopee went 76 yards on the opening drive, a 17-yard throw from David Bigaouette and run from back Seth Bakken for the 7-0 lead.
A Minnetonka defensive turnover at the 3-yard line saved six points, but unable to move the ball, Shakopee returned to the red zone, Bigaouette capping a scoring drive with a quarterback sneak with 33 seconds left in the first half.
Minnetonka twice had drives end in turnovers in the third quarter. A long return from Ben Tolkinen to start the second half, an additional 15 yards on a penalty, had the Skippers in scoring territory at the Saber 24.
A false start penalty, sack and fumble on a pitch ended that drive.
A long catch and run from Seth Beil from Martin on the ensuing possession pushed the ball inside the 25. On the next play, a pass to Iverson was put on the turf, Shakopee recovering the fumble at the 10.
Minnetonka got on the board, strong running from Tolkinen, a third-year varsity back, rewarded with a 3-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
It was the Homecoming game for Shakopee (1-2), which is at Stillwater and winless Wayzata before playing winless Edina in the home finale.
Minnetonka is home with the Bay Bell Trophy on the line Oct. 30 with defending Class 6A champion Wayzata. The Trojans are 0-3 on the season.