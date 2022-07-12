Zach Susee is expanding his game in the Minneapolis City Soccer Club.
The 2021 Shakopee High School graduate, who was named Mr. Soccer following his senior season with the Sabers, decided to take a year off of school to instead try to improve his skills in USL League Two, a pre-professional soccer league in North America.
The league provides players like Susee a chance to compete against top competition before going off to college, while still competing in the NCAA or after their eligibility runs outs.
There are 112 teams in the USL League Two from all the across the county and into Canada. Minneapolis City competes in the Deep North Division and plays its home games at Ednor Nelson Field at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
"Playing with Minneapolis City has helped me grow tremendously as a soccer player," Susee said. "The speed of play, physicality, and overall ability is much higher than in any other league I have played in. I have been forced to significantly improve in my own right in order to keep up with everyone else.
"The pre-professional aspect of the league is also quite exciting, although we haven't necessarily gotten the results that we wanted this year," Susee added. "I have still had a ton of fun and grown a lot as a player."
This fall Susee will take his game to the Division III level. He'll begin is college career at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
At Shakopee, Susee scored 23 goals and added 11 assists in his senior. He was named all-state by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, while earning the Class 2A Mr. Soccer Award.
In his final two seasons in high school, the Sabers had a record of 22-5-4 overall (14-1-3 in the SSC). It’s the best-ever two-year stretch for the program.
Susee scored 18 goals and added nine assists as a junior, had 10 goals and four assists in his sophomore season and scored four goals and recorded three assists as a ninth-grader.
Susee left the Sabers as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 55 goals, while adding 27 assists.
Last summer, Susee started with Minneapolis City's futures program which is part of its youth academy and the club's second competitive team. The goal of the futures program is to bridge the gap between youth soccer and adult soccer.
Susee made the jump to Minneapolis City's first team this spring.
"I decided to take a year off of school to focus on soccer and work," Susee said. "There were definitely benefits and drawbacks to taking a gap year, foremost that I did it alone. That helped me grow as an individual a lot, but also ruined the social aspect of my life.
"I'm expecting the level in college to be similar to what I'm seeing right now with Minneapolis City," Susee added. "Many of the guys on my team are current college players, and almost everyone on the field has at least some college experience.
"I'm hoping that having the opportunity to play at this level before I begin my college career will help give me a leg up as a freshman."
For more on Minneapolis City's soccer program, go to mplscitysc.com. Go to uslleaguetwo.com for more in the USL League Two.