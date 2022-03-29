Paxton Creese took a bigger step in his second season on the Division II wrestling mat.
The 2020 Shakopee High School graduate finished the season with a 19-4 record, wrestling at 125 pounds for St. Cloud State University. He also made his first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II National Championships.
Creese went 1-2 at nationals at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis March 11-12. The Huskies finished fourth in the team standings.
So Creese got some needed experience at nationals with hopes he can help St. Cloud State win a four national title since 2018 next winter. The Huskies were also national champs in 2019 and 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 national tourney.
Creese is used to winning. He had a 174-9 career record at Shakopee with 81 wins by fall. He set a single-season takedown record with 203 in his senior season where he was the Class 3A state runner-up at 120 pounds with a 48-2 record.
As a junior, Creese won the 113-pound state title finishing that season with a 53-1 mark. As a sophomore, he was the state runner-up 106 pounds with a 42-2 record.
Creese was also part of Shakopee's first two Class 3A state team titles in 2019 and 2020. He's the only Saber wrestler to make the all-state tournament team three times.
Shakopee was the state runner-up to St. Michael-Albertville in 2018 in Creese's sophomore season.
When Creese arrived at St. Cloud State University, the pandemic shortened his first season on the mat. Creese jumped right in the starting lineup at 125 pounds. He went 5-4 on the year with one win by fall.
At the 2021 Super V Regional Championships, Creese fell short of a national berth in his first collegiate season, despite winning three of his five matches. He did help the Huskies to a fifth consecutive regional title.
At this year's Super V Regionals, Creese won all three of his matches to help his team a sixth straight crown, while securing his first nationals berth
Creese had a tough match in the regional finals, winning 5-3 over Joe Arroyo University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
At nationals, both of Creese's losses were close decisions — 9-8 to Cody Fatzinger of Western Colorado and 5-3 to Dawson Collins of Colorado Mesa. His victory was between the two defeats, 9-4 over Manuel Leija of Davenport University.