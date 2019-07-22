Former Minnesota Viking Mike Morris is joining the Shakopee football staff as its new strength and conditioning coach.
You may know him as “The Superstar”.
He’s the larger-than-life long snapper who brought his one of a kind, no holds barred personality to the NFL for 13 years. In those years he played with the St. Louis and Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, before finding his home with the Minnesota Vikings for 9 years.
Mike Morris is the man behind MILO, one of the most sought after, elite training clubs for serious minded athletes in MN. Mike has trained Matt Birk, Brock Lesnar, Todd Steussie, Chris Hovan and many others seeking his guidance and knowledge to make greater gains and achieve better results in their respective careers.
Mike brought that vast experience to Concordia University-St. Paul as the Head of Strength and Conditioning, as well as Hill Murray High School.
Now Mike Morris is expanding his reach by partnering with Lifetime Fitness and bringing that knowledge and passion to the Shakopee High Football Team
Certifications- CSCS, USAW, CPT as well as the Lifetime Certification Program, and a member of the National Strength Coaches Association (NSCA) for over 20 years.