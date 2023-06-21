The Shakopee boys lacrosse team opened its first state tournament with a convincing win before suffering a pair of close defeats.
The third-seeded Sabers nearly knocked off second-seeded Lakeville North, the eventual champion, in the semifinals June 15 at White Bear Lake High School, but fell 9-8 in overtime.
Shakopee took on top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s, winners of the last two state titles, for third place June 17, but fell 10-8 to the Knights. The Sabers opened state play June 13 with a 12-3 win over Chisago Lakes at Stillwater High School.
Shakopee finished the season with 14-5 overall record. It won its first-ever South Suburban Conference title with a 6-1 mark, and followed claiming its first Section 2 crown to get to state.
If the Sabers want to get to state again next spring it will have to replace a talented senior class, which includes 13 seniors. They are Linus Toward, Zane Orchard, Gavin McNee, Owen Craig, Harrison Vega, Owen Block, Hudson Svestka, Colin Kostelac, Jadon Hellerud, Bryce Hennen, Cole Brosz, Samuel Zovic and goalie Weston Brosam.
But Shakopee has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. The team is 42-9 overall the last three seasons, including 20-3 in the SSC.
Chanhassen had beaten Shakopee in the Section 2 title game the last two seasons by a combined three goals, before the Sabers got some revenge in this year’s final with an 11-9 win.
In 2019 Shakopee finished with an 11-3 record and lost to Eden Prairie in the section semifinals. The Sabers’ only other winning season was in 2017 when it finished 9-6.
Meanwhile, in the win over Chisago Lakes to open state play, Toward led the Sabers with four goals, while sophomore Landon Toward scored three times. Junior Jake Marschall added two goals and an assist, while Orchard had a goal and an assist.
Hennen and Block also scored for the Sabers, while Vega and sophomore Zach Docteur each picked up an assist. Brosam made five saves in goal.
The semifinal loss to Lakeville North was a little tougher to swallow for Shakopee. The Sabers handled the Panthers easy in conference play back on May 16, winning 15-6.
The rematch was back and fourth. Linus Toward put the Sabers up 8-7 with a goal with 2:35 left in regulation, but the Panthers had an answer when Quinn Powers, the Star Tribune’s Metro Player of the Year, scored nine seconds later.
Shakopee had some chances down the stretch to win, and had the ball first in overtime, but couldn’t covert. Nate Long scored with 1:34 remaining in the extra session to send the Panthers to the title game.
Orchard and Linus Toward accounted for most of Shakopee’s offense. Orchard tallied three goals and added one assist and Toward finished with two goals.
Lakeville North goalie Tyler Ahlvers had a huge game in net to keep the Panthers in the game, making 13 saves.
Against Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Linus Toward tallied two goals for the Sabers, as did Docteur. For Toward, it was a team-best 68th and 69th goals on the season.
It was an 8-8 game late in the fourth quarter, before the Knights scored the final two goals to secure third place. It was the first time in five seasons, Benilde-St. Margaret’s was not in the state title game.
The Knights were state-up in both 2018 and 2019 to Prior Lake, and then they beat the Lakers in title game last two seasons.