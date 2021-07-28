Shakopee Baseball Association is trying something different this fall in the hopes of drawing in more youth. Free baseball. That's right, free baseball.
The season will focus more on training and development, and getting more kids interested in playing for years to come. The fall program begins the week of Aug. 29 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 16.
Youth will be grouped by grades — whether they have played travel, in-house or are new to the sport — for single night practice and Saturday intrasquad games. Coaches will focus on teaching fundamentals and training, while also playing games within each age group.
Coaches will have the option of putting together teams from within the age group to play against other teams or to enter a fall tournament, based on the interest of each player and parent.
These groups will meet one night a week for practice, and again on Saturday afternoon to play games within the group. None of these sessions are mandatory, and instead will provide flexibility to kids who play other sports or have other commitments.
1st-2nd grade: players will not be assigned to designated teams, and instead, all the kids will meet on Saturday afternoons at Tahpah to play games, with coaches focusing on teaching fundamentals. This will allow the kids to learn while being able to play with other kids their age. This will be coach pitch only.
3rd grade: Muenchow on Tuesday nights and Saturday afternoons.
4th grade: Westminster Field 1 on Tuesday nights and Saturday afternoons.
5th grade: Westminster Field 2 on Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoons.
6th grade: Green Meadows on Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoons.
7th grade: Jackson Township on Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoons.
8th grade: Riverview on Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoons.
There is no cost to register for the program for Shakopee residents. There will be no jerseys handed out, and if players need equipment, the association will try to facilitate providing bats, helmets, gloves, etc. when needed.
Even though there is no cost to play, each player is required to register to participate. The following link can be used to register: