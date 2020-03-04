Minnesota Hockey is offering a girls-only hockey skill clinics at the Shakopee Ice Arena on Thursday, March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The skill sessions will be led by Minnesota Hockey Female Development Coordinator Brooke White and her team of all female coaches.
The clinics are designed to provide a comfortable, yet challenging, environment in which girls hockey players can learn the game from female role models.
The girl specific clinics are open to 12U and 15U players. The fee to participate is $60.
For more information and to register for the clinic go to https://www.minnesotahockey.org/news_article/show/1084854