The Shakopee boys soccer team is struggling to score goals.
The Sabers were shutout for a fifth time this fall, falling 1-0 on the road to Lakeville North in South Suburban Conference play Sept. 27. Shakopee went into the contest coming off of a 1-0 league loss at home versus Rosemount Sept. 22.
Shakopee (3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SSC) has just nine goals through 12 games. Senior Christian Flores and junior Zak Mahamud lead the team with two goals apiece.
The Sabers lost 15 seniors from last year's team, which won eight games and finished 5-3-1 in the SSC. In 2020, Shakopee earned a share of the league title with a 7-0-2 mark, but there was no postseason that year due the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, Shakopee is trying to rebuild on the fly, which is not always easy in the SSC, as well as in a tough Section 2AAA field, which has two ranked teams, No. 5 Minnetonka and No. 6 Edina.
The Sabers are 2-3 against section teams with losses to Minnetonka (3-0), Eden Prairie (2-1) and Chaska (4-0) and wins over Prior Lake (3-1) and Chanhassen (1-0).
Senior Dylan Harder leads the Sabers in assists through 12 games with two, while adding one goal. Junior Maxwell Meeh and ninth grader Dominic Voeung each have a goal and an assist, while juniors Grant Broze and Elijah Wiaka both have scored once.
Sophomore James Torguson has picked up one assist for the Sabers.
Shakopee coach Jon Poppen likes the makeup of his team. Finding the right combinations up front, in the midfield and on the backline has been something he's been trying to do so his team can be at its best come playoff time.
Shakopee has given up 26 goals through 12 games, so the defense will need to improve if the Sabers want to make some noise in the postseason. Sophomore Rodolfo Angel Salvidar Contreras got some time on defense last year, while Meeh is the anchor back there.
The Sabers have five seniors on defense last season and their goalie was also a senior. Sophomore Louis Budde has taken over in goal.
"In our backline, we have a lot of new faces," Poppen said. "Rodolfo played last year as a freshman and saw minutes at center back. Louis is big and quick and can stretch out to cover a lot of the net."
Budde has logged two shutouts for the Sabers, including the 1-0 conference win versus Farmington Sept. 20. Mahamud scored the team's lone goal in the victory.
Shakopee will end the regular season Oct. 5 with a conference game at Burnsville. The first round of Section 2AAA play starts Oct. 11.
The semifinals are Oct. 13 with the title game Oct. 18. Edina is the defending champion.
Shakopee was upset by Waconia in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Sabers went 1-1 in the playoffs in 2020, beating Chanhassen and then losing to Eden Prairie.
The Sabers also went 1-1 in the 2019 section playoffs. Before that, the program endured eight straight losses in the quarterfinals from 2011 to 2018.