The Shakopee boys soccer team is struggling to score goals.

The Sabers were shutout for a fifth time this fall, falling 1-0 on the road to Lakeville North in South Suburban Conference play Sept. 27. Shakopee went into the contest coming off of a 1-0 league loss at home versus Rosemount Sept. 22.

