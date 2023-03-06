Last winter, the Shakopee had one individual state champion in the first-ever sanctioned Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament.
In the second one, the Sabers finished with two champions.
Ninth grader Cassandra Gonzales and senior Joel Makem both capped off perfect seasons March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, winning the 126- and 132-pound state titles, respectively.
"Joel and Cassy have been dominate all year," Shakopee coach Alex Van Krevelen said. "Our coaching staff knew that if they wrestled their best, there is no girl in the state that can keep up with them. Both of them pinned their way through the state tournament, and that is a very rare thing to do."
Makem finished her career as a two-time champion. She won the 126-pound title last year with 15-2 record. She finished 12-0 this season, pinning McKenna Hendrickson of Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland in the title match.
Makem pinned her first-round opponent, Kennedy O'Connell of St. Michael-Albertville, in just 37 seconds, and earned a fall over Natalie Diaz of Sibley East in just 63 seconds in her semifinal match.
Meanwhile, Gonzales finished the season with a 13-0 record, pinning Chloe Berg of Chatfield in the second period in her title match.
Gonzales earned a second-period fall in the quarterfinals over Mackenzie Armagost of Grand Meadow, and pinned Jovanna Volker of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 1:36 into the first period in the semifinals.
"Cassy has a chance at being Shakopee's first four-time state champion," Van Krevelen said. "And Joel leaves a tremendous legacy here in Shakopee for our future girl wrestlers to look up to."
Last winter, Minnesota became the 30th state to have a sanctioned girls high school wrestling tourney, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Girls still train and compete with their respective boys teams during the regular season, competing on the varsity or junior varsity. However, after the season, they have the option of competing in a girls-only individual section and state tournaments or continue competing with the boys.
In the first girls state tourney last year, there were only 48 wrestlers in the 12 weight classes. This year, the participants increased to 96 in 12 weights.
Next winter, the girls will go 13 weight classes, so the total number of state wrestlers will increase to 104.
