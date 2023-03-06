Saber Girls

Ninth grader Cassandra Gonzales (left) and senior Joel Makem both won state titles for Shakopee in the second-ever girls state tournament March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 Twitter photo by @SaberWrestle

Last winter, the Shakopee had one individual state champion in the first-ever sanctioned Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament.

In the second one, the Sabers finished with two champions.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

