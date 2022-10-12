Ava Fratzke

Senior Ava Fratzke has helped Shakopee on the defensive and service lines this season.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee volleyball team has gone through some growing pains this season.

The Sabers did manage to pick up their third South Suburban Conference win Oct. 11 with a three-set home victory over Apple Valley (25-19, 25-12, 25-23).

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events