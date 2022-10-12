The Shakopee volleyball team has gone through some growing pains this season.
The Sabers did manage to pick up their third South Suburban Conference win Oct. 11 with a three-set home victory over Apple Valley (25-19, 25-12, 25-23).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
The Shakopee volleyball team has gone through some growing pains this season.
The Sabers did manage to pick up their third South Suburban Conference win Oct. 11 with a three-set home victory over Apple Valley (25-19, 25-12, 25-23).
Shakopee went into the match losing at Burnsville (25-17, 34-32, 25-16) Oct. 5 in league play and at New Prague (25-19, 25-10, 25-17) the day before.
The Sabers (7-14 overall, 3-5 in the SSC) have one match left before the Section 2AAAA playoffs start. Shakopee will be home to Prior Lake (8-13) Oct. 19 in SSC play.
Prior Lake is also a section foe. The first round of section play starts Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 27 and the title match is Nov. 2. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
The Sabers are 0-4 against section teams this fall with losses to No. 7-ranked Chaska, Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Waconia.
Chaska (15-5) is the only ranked team in the section and the Hawks will likely get a bye in the first round as the No. 1 seed. The loser of the Prior Lake-Shakopee match will likely get the No. 7 seed.
Records for the rest of the field include Minnetonka (14-11), Chanhassen (13-11), Eden Prairie (11-8) and Waconia (10-8).
Meanwhile, in the Sabers’ win over Apple Valley, senior Claire Lindberg made a big impact in the third set. She finished off the Eagles with a block to put her team up 24-23 and then followed with a match-ending kill.
Lindberg also had kills to put her team up 22-21 and 23-22.
Shakopee trailed 16-14 in the third set before a block from senior Lauren Dubois tied things up at 16-16. Junior Kylie Strand followed with a pair of fake-set tips for points for the Sabers.
In set two, junior Kyrah Clark had a kill, which spurred a 12-2 run for Shakopee to give the team a 16-4 lead. Senior Rebecca Hansen had an ace serve in that spurt, while senior Elyse Mostrom had a kill.
In the first set, Shakopee had control early, but Apple Valley rallied to get within five five points later in the match at 23-18. But a Clark tip and a Stand fake-set tip ended the potential rally and gave the set to the Sabers.
The Sabers graduated nine seniors from last year’s team that finished 22-8 overall, 7-2 in the SSC. Junior Hailey Sauer is the only returning player who got significant varsity time last fall.
Even though Shakopee is still senior heavy this fall with nine on the roster, including Ava Fratzke, Alese Klempke, Erika Schoenecker and Lacy Bieniek, there are underclassmen getting court time, including sophomore Hannah Strege.
The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Wayzata is the defending champion, beating East Ridge in last year’s title match.
Last year was also the first season of four-class volleyball in the state.
Shakopee has made the state field five times in program history, including in 2012 and 2018. The program won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2007 to 2009.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.