Shakopee's Peter Hagstrom was one of six members of the Carleton College football team that earned All-MIAC honors.
Hagstrom, a senior linebacker, received all-conference honorable mention honors.
Hagstrom was third on the Knights and eighth in the conference with 74 total tackles, ranked second on the team and seventh in the MIAC with 37 solo stops, and paced Carleton with 8.5 tackles for loss, a total that ranked ninth in the league. He started each of the Knights last 35 games and wrapped up his career with 217 total tackles, including 108 solo stops.
Carleton finished the season 4-6, which was their most wins since 2013. Hagstrom also throws javelin for Carleton’s track and field team and earned All-MIAC honorable mention as a sophomore and junior.