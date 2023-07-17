Tom Schleper

Tom Schleper is stepping down as the head coach of the Shakopee baseball team, a position he's held since 1994 while amassing 335 career wins.

 Courtesy photo/Shakopee baseball

Three decades is long enough for Tom Schleper leading the Shakopee baseball program.

The Hall of Fame coach announced via Twitter July 14 that he was stepping down as the Sabers' coach after 30 seasons and 335 career wins.

