Three decades is long enough for Tom Schleper leading the Shakopee baseball program.
The Hall of Fame coach announced via Twitter July 14 that he was stepping down as the Sabers' coach after 30 seasons and 335 career wins.
"I will continue to teach in the district, but the timing of this decision for my family and for me simply feels right," he said. "I am leaving the position proud, content and filled with a lifetime of Saber baseball memories and relationships that I will treasure forever."
Back in January, Schleper was one of seven coaches selected into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He joined his father in the hall, Joe Schleper Sr., who died in 1998, and was part of the 2013 class.
Joe coached Shakopee baseball for 14 years, retiring in 1976. He was also the school's athletic director from 1962 to 1990.
The baseball field in Shakopee is named Joe Schleper Stadium in honor of all his playing, coaching and volunteer work. Joe is also a charter member of the Shakopee High School Hall of Fame, and members of both the Albany High School and the Minnesota Amateur Baseball halls of fame.
Joe had a career record of 121-98-2, while his son had a career mark of 335-318.
When Tom got word he was selected for the hall of fame, he said his father was the first thing that came to mind.
"It is special to have followed in my dad's footsteps as a teacher and a coach. He was my No. 1 supporter from the beginning and the greatest influence on my life, so it definitely is a special recognition to share with him."
Schleper picked up his 300th victory eight games into the 2021 season, a 5-4 home victory over Lakeville South. At that time, he became the 85th coach in Minnesota high school baseball history to reach 300 career wins.
Schleper had 18 winning seasons in 29 springs in the dugout. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only thing that eluded him, and his father, was winning a section title.
The last time Shakopee made the state field was in 1983. The program was also there in 1951 and 1979.
Schleper's team nearly got there in 2022, losing 2-0 to Chanhassen in the winner-take-all, Section 2AAAA finale. This past spring, Schelper's team finished 13-10 overall, going 1-2 in the playoffs.
The Sabers were also section runner-up under Schleper in 2017, 2013 and 1995, while also winning three conference titles (1996, 2013 and 2015) in his tenure.
Schleper also got to coach three of his sons at the varsity level. His youngest son Vinny graduated in 2022, while his oldest, Dominick, graduated in 2014.
Jack graduated in 2020, so he lost his senior season at Shakopee due to the pandemic. Both Dominick and Jack played four seasons of Division III baseball at Saint John's University in Collegeville, while Vinny just completed his first season there this past spring.
All three also play amateur ball for the Shakopee Indians, so you can bet their dad will still be hanging around Joe Schelper Stadium.
"Yes, I am now retiring as the varsity baseball coach, but never from the love or spirit of the game," he said. "I will see you around the ballpark."