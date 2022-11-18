Is participation in high school sports back to normal levels after the COVID-19 pandemic?

Across the nation, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, participation was down 4% in the 2021-22 school year, with 7,618,054 active student-athletes.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events