Is participation in high school sports back to normal levels after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Across the nation, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, participation was down 4% in the 2021-22 school year, with 7,618,054 active student-athletes.
The pandemic mainly affected spring sports in the 2019-2020 school year for most states and fall and winter sports in 2020-21. In Minnesota, state tournaments returned with some restrictions for winter sports in 2021, while the spring was pretty much back to normal.
But are all of the athletes back? That depends on the school and the sport.
Jordan High School Athletic Director Joe Perkl said participation last year and this fall were about normal.
"We did not see any significant athletic participation increase or decrease due to COVID-19," he said.
Smaller schools like Jordan can not afford big drops in athletic participation to stay competitive.
A bigger school like Prior Lake, the third biggest in the state enrollment-wise behind Wayzata and Minnetonka, according the Minnesota State High School League, can take some participation hits and still stay competitive. But that's also not ideal.
Prior Lake Athletic Director Jeff Marshall said not all programs have fully recovered from the pandemic.
"There definitely was a dip in our participation rates the last two seasons," he said. "I think we are starting to slowly see our numbers creep back up. Some sports are fairing better than others. We had really good football numbers this fall, which was nice to see. We still only fielded three levels of girls soccer, though.
"Our hope is that all of our numbers continue to rise."
Shakopee, the ninth biggest school in the state according to the MSHSL, saw participation numbers go down slightly before the pandemic, according to Athletic Director Matt Hanson. But there was not a significant drop or increase.
"(Numbers) were generally pretty steady," he said.
One thing that has helped Shakopee during the pandemic and after it has been the success from a lot of its sports, which usually increases participation. Success tends to bring more youth players into programs, as well.
Last winter, the Saber girls basketball team went to state. In wrestling, Shakopee has been to state five straight seasons, winning three Class 3A state titles.
Football has been to four straight state quarterfinals, while the volleyball, baseball, boys lacrosse and basketball, softball and both soccer programs have also seen some success the last few years, along with an improving boys hockey team.
"Our programs as a whole have had a few pretty good years since 2020, highlighted by multiple teams playing in section finals or qualifying for the state tournament," Hanson said. "Sports in general are up a little bit, but it is hard to tell if it’s due to coming out of COVID-19 or the fact that our school is growing."
Meanwhile, at Burnsville, the school dropped to No. 19 in enrollment in the latest MSHSL figures that came out in spring 2020. The Blaze girls hockey team went to state last year, while the volleyball team qualified this fall for the first time since 2009.
However, Burnsville has seen four sports, lacrosse and hockey, become co-operative programs coming out of the pandemic.
Boys lacrosse is now co-op with Bloomington Kennedy, while girls lacrosse is partnered with Apple Valley.
This winter, boys hockey will also partner with Apple Valley. Girls hockey, coming off their section title last year, had to form an unusual co-op with five other schools, Faribault, De La Salle, St. Agnes, St. Paul Academy and Bethlehem Academy, to keep playing this season.
Is that due to COVID-19 or declining enrollment numbers over the years in the district?
At Chanhassen High School, Athletic Director Michael Bailey said participation numbers have differed from the more mainstream sports compared to others.
"We have seen a dip in certain sports like cross country and Nordic ski," he said. "But we are getting close to pre-pandemic numbers in our sports like football, volleyball and basketball."
According to the NFHS, Minnesota is ranked No. 11 nationally in high school participation with 209,560 student-athletes competing in the 2021-22 school year. The state is 10th in girls participation (98, 133) and 12th in boys (111,427).
Texas is No 1 in the national with 846,161 student-athletes, followed by California (762,823), Ohio (378,354), Pennsylvania (315,097), Illinois (314,839), New York (313,404), Florida (291,504), Michigan (271,423), New Jersey (264,139) and Massachusetts (215,848).