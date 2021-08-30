The Shakopee girls swim team is looking to make more waves this fall after a breakthrough season a year ago.
The Sabers finished 5-4 in South Suburban Conference duals last season, the program's best mark in its eight years in the league. The five wins were the most the team has had in the last 15 seasons.
Shakopee was fifth in the Section 2AA meet last fall. There was no Minnesota State High School League sanctioned Class AA state competition last season due to COVID-19. If there was, the Sabers would have had two relays and two individuals qualify.
Shakopee coach Jenny Carlson is excited about what this season can bring with most of the talent back from last year.
"We have many returning varsity swimmers this year with a lot of versatility to lead us into our season," Carlson said. "These girls provide strength for the team both in and out of the pool, displaying exceptional sportsmanship, work ethic and racing strategies."
Shakopee's 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays would have made state last year. Juniors Haley Zelen and Amelie Girard, ninth-grader Arianna Zelen and sophomore Adriana Gorter teamed up on both of those relays.
Haley Zelen would have also made state two individual events, the 100 and 200 freestyles. She set pool and school records in both events at sections, winning the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.82 and taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:53.33).
Girard ended up third in the 200 individual medley at sections last year, breaking her own school record with a pool-record time of 2:08.40. She was less than two seconds below the state cut time (2:10.09). She also ended up fourth in the 100 backstroke (58.61), missing the state cut by .01.
Arianna Zelen broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke that's been around since the 1990s, taking sixth (1:07.35). She missed the state cut by .23.
Others swimmers back from last year's team include sophomores Erika Schroeder and Brooklyn Schumacher, ninth-grader Julia Todd and seniors Grace Jasken and Neha Patole.
Others expected to contribute include ninth-graders Olivia Wimberger, Jossalin Johnson and Abby Beckman and seniors Ashley Grimm, Morgan Kerber-Folstrom and Katie Goodwin.
On the diving board, junior Grace VanSickle is expected to lead the way for Shakopee with sophomore Emily Rau and Kaia Satnko and ninth-grader Ellie Leisure expected to contribute.
"This team made some gigantic strides last year," Carlson said. "A combined total of 10 new school and pool records were set last season. We want to see that record board keep changing. Many of those records were set between 10 and 30 years ago.
"We had the best conference record we've had in over 15 years and we are working to keep improving that," Carlson added. "Before last year, it had been seven years since the team had won more than one conference dual meet in a season."
At sections last year, Shakopee had four swimmers miss the meet due to being quarantined, so the Sabers missed out on some more team points.
Section 2AA is always strong, but it got even stronger last spring when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports.
Perennial power Edina is now in Section 2AA, while Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Chanhassen, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson are still in the field.
Edina has won the last four Class AA state team titles and seven of the last 10.
The winning relay, top-two individual swimmers and top-four divers make the state field from the eight sections. The other way to get there is to meet the state cut time.
That's what Shakopee will have to focus on come sections up against such a strong field.
"The successes this team has experienced are a direct result of the teamwork, respect and kindness these girls display," Carlson said. "There is consistent support and encouragement for each other both when practicing and competing. It is quite common to look over and see them high-fiving each other and giving each other positive reinforcement to keep pushing through their most challenging workouts.
"They have formed a strong bond and a strong hunger to keep this team moving in a winning direction," Larsen added. "I couldn’t be more proud of this entire group of young ladies and I look forward to watching them continue to strengthen and grow even more this season."
After the Sabers' nine SSC duals, which end Oct. 26 at home versus Eastview, the Section 2AA meet will be held Nov. 10-12.