Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake will be the venue for the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women's Face-Off Classic.
Two Division I powers, Minnesota and Minnesota State-Mankato, will square off in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game Dec. 7 starting at 3:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to once again be playing in the Hall of Fame game versus Minnesota State,” Minnesota Coach Brad Frost said. “We know the atmosphere will be great as Division I women's hockey comes to a community arena in Prior Lake. We look forward to showcasing our great sport to the community of Prior Lake and the surrounding areas.”
The goal of the game is to raise awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth along with bringing women’s Division I hockey to a local community.
In addition to the college game, there will be a girls high school game, with Prior Lake taking on Rosemount in South Suburban Conference play, along with 12UA and 12UB girls tournaments.
Game proceeds will go to Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties plus Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Additional event details will be announced in the coming months.
More on the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum can be found at ushockeyhall.com.