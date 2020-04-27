The Shakopee wrestling team has had quite the run the past few years.
The Sabers have become one of the top programs in the state as it crowned its first ever individual state champion and became two-time Class 3A defending state team champions.
In that time, the team has also won two team state titles, finished runner-up and crowned 15 individual state champions.
That kind of success has sent a lot of Shakopee wrestlers off to the next level to wrestle in college.
Below is how some of those Shakopee wrestlers did for the 2019-2020 season in college.
Owen Webster
A 2016 Shakopee graduate, Owen Webster won a state individual title for the Sabers in 2014 and went on to wrestle for Augsburg College in 2017 where he earned All-American honors before transferring to the University of Minnesota for the 2018 season.
This past season was Webster's senior season for Minnesota and he qualified for the NCAA Division I wrestling championships that were supposed to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis but were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Webster finished the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 23-12, a dual meet record of 11-6, a Big Ten record of 8-7. He recorded four pins, three major decisions, and two technical falls this season.
His biggest win of the season came in the Gophers 20-14 dual meet victory against Wisconsin on Jan. 10 when Webster defeated Johnny Sebastian 3-1 in sudden victory.
His overall record for the Gophers the past three seasons is 38-21.
Brent Jones
Jones won Shakopee's first individual state title in 2014 (Webster also won a state title in 2014) and would go on and win four straight state titles.
The four-time state champion graduated from Shakopee in 2017 and would take his talents to the University of Minnesota.
The 2019-20 season was Jones' redshirt sophomore season where he finished with an 8-11 record with two technical falls and two major decisions.
In three seasons, Jones has a 30-24 record for the Gophers.
Tyler Jones
Tyler Jones was a member of Shakopee's first state team title team in 2019 that defeated Stillwater for the Class 3A state championships.
That year was Jones' senior season for Shakopee and he compiled a 42-8 record and finished third at 126 pounds.
He went on to wrestle for the North Dakota State University Bison this year where he would go 1-5 in his redshirt season.
Sam Webster
Sam Webster, a 2018 Shakopee graduate, has wrestled for Columbia University the past two seasons.
Webster won a team title and finished third at 145 pounds for the Sabers his senior season.
The last season at Columbia University, Webster went 0-2 for the Lions. He went 6-7 his freshman season with three pins and two technical falls.
Aaron Cashman
Cashman won an individual state title his junior year at Shakopee High School.
He passed on his senior year at Shakopee and instead wrestled at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
From there he went to the University of Iowa for the past two seasons where he compiled a 7-5 record after redshirting his freshman season in 2018-19.
Brandon Kidd
Kidd, graduated from Shakopee in 2019, and was one of five freshmen Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjacket wrestlers that was named to the 2019-2020 NWCA NJCAA Scholar All-American team.
This past season the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjackets had a banner year on the mat winning their eighth straight MCAC Title and third Non-Scholarship NJCAA National Championship.
Kidd finished the season 22-17.
Alex Lloyd
Alex Lloyd graduate from Shakopee in 2018 with three individual state titles for the Sabers.
He went to South Dakota State University before wrestling for RCTC for the 2019-2020 season.
Lloyd finished the season 30-3 and won titles at Yellowjacket Open, the Auggie-Adidas Invite, and the Harper Open.
He finished the year injured as he forfeited his final matches at the NJCAA North District tournament.
Tyson Leon
Tyson Leon wrestled for the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota this year.
He started his college wrestler career at Iowa Lakes Community College. From there he transferred to Minnesota State University, Moorhead before going to the University of Jamestown.