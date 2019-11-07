Hunter Weiss has been a nightmare for opposing coaches in all facets of the game this season and for that the Shakopee graduate was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Player of the Year.
On offense, she takes a lot of impressive swings on the right side – and a very high percentage of those swings turn into points for the College of Saint Benedict volleyball team. On defense, she uses all of her 6-foot-1-inch frame to keep the opposing team's attacks off CSB's side of the court. And this season, she's even started setting on occasion – mostly to twin sister Madison Weiss.
After the MIAC quarterfinals, Hunter Weiss was in the top five in the MIAC in total kills, total blocks, hitting percentage, kills per set and blocks per set. For her dominance at the net, she is this 2019 MIAC Player of the Year, the league announced.
Hunter is the third Saint Benedict volleyball athlete to earn MIAC Player of the Year honors, and the first in nearly three decades. Niki Denne and Amy Hagen won the prestigious honor in back-to-back years in 1989 and 1990, and Hunter joins the impressive list in 2019.
Joining Hunter on the All-MIAC First Team are her sister Madison Weiss and Katie Koch. This marks the third straight first-team honors for the Weiss twins.
Hunter has been impressive at the net in each of her three seasons with CSB, but as a junior in 2019 her accuracy has caused headaches for opposing defenses all season. She is currently hitting a career-best .416, which is good for second in the MIAC – behind only Madison – and sixth in all of Division III. She has hit .400 or better in 13 of the team's 27 matches, and .600 or better four times. In 798 attempts this season, she has just 31 attack errors to go with 363 kills – good for third in the MIAC. She became the 14th player in CSB volleyball history to surpass the 1,000-kill milestone earlier this season.
As deadly as Hunter has been on offense all season, she is equally as good on defense and is currently third in the MIAC with 100 total blocks. She is fourth in the MIAC in blocks per set, and in the top 20 in the nation. She is also top 40 in Division III in total blocks, and top 55 in kills per set with 3.72. Hunter has had double-digit kills in all but two matches this season, and recorded a season-high 17 kills on five occasions.
As if one 6-foot-1 hitter wasn't enough, opposing teams have to deal with two when they play St. Benedict, and Madison Weiss has been just as efficient as Hunter as a junior in 2019. She currently leads the MIAC – and the nation – with a .431 hitting percentage, and has 330 kills on 637 attempts from the middle. She is fifth in the MIAC in total kills and fourth with 3.44 kills per set. She had a career-high 26 kills in a five-set win at St. Kate's early in the season.
Not only is Madison tough on offense, she is also the best in Division III – and the NCAA – on defense. She leads all of Division III with 155 total blocks, which, as of Wednesday morning, was the most total blocks across all levels of the NCAA. She is also first in the country with 1.72 blocks per set. Madison had a season-high 12 total blocks on Sept. 25 at St. Kate's.