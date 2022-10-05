Saber Runners

Shakopee had four top-20 finishers in the Farmington Cowbell Classic Sept. 29 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds with each runner earning a personal-best time. Those runners are (from left) Anastasia Zebrev, Kyle Messner, Braden Burger and Owen Stuwe.

 Twitter photo by @ShakopeeCC

Are the packs tightening for the Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams?

The Sabers faced some good competition at the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnetrista Oct. 4. There were three ranked teams from Class AAA in the boys field and two on the girls side.

