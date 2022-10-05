Are the packs tightening for the Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams?
The Sabers faced some good competition at the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnetrista Oct. 4. There were three ranked teams from Class AAA in the boys field and two on the girls side.
The Shakopee boys finished seventh out of 16 schools with 187 points. Eighth-ranked Stillwater won the title (50), followed by No. 10 Bloomington Jefferson (64) and No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn (70).
In the girls competition, the Sabers ended up 11th with 241 points. Third-ranked Prior Lake won the title (36), while No. 12 Stillwater was a distant second (108) and Chaska ended up third (111).
Prior Lake and Chaska are in Section 2AAA with the Sabers, along with Minnetonka, Edina, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Waconia.
Minnetonka is the highest ranked boys team in the section at No. 4, followed by No. 9 Eden Prairie and No. 11 Edina. On the girls, Minnetonka is ranked No. 2 and Edina is No. 4.
The South Suburban Conference Championships are next for the Sabers, which are Oct. 14 at Eagan High School. The Section 2AA meet is Oct. 25 at Gale Woods.
The top two teams in both the boys and girls section races make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.
At the Victoria Lions invite, junior Quinn Froats led the Shakopee boys finishing 26th overall with a time of 17:25.49 on the 5,000-meter course. Ninth grader Owen Stuwe ended up 32nd (17:34.35), while senior Braden Burger was 33rd (17:39.33).
Other finishers for the boys included sophomore Kyle Messner (41st, 17:52.52), junior Trentyn Coleman (55th, 18:18.25), sophomore Peyton Gilkison (71st, 18:59.71) and sophomore Mitchell Blenkush (84th, 19:21.33).
For the Shakopee girls, eighth grader Anastasia Zebrev led the way taking 26th overall with a time of 21:11.05. Ninth grader Anna Zebrev ended up 36th (21:37.36) and seventh grader Emma Delf took 53rd (22:16.62).
Other finishers came from ninth grader Taylor Daily (62nd, 22:48.08), junior Emily Hubmer (69th, 23:11.87), junior Ellie Hall (71st, 23:37.66) and junior Brianna Baumann (76th, 23:58.74).
Both Shakopee teams also competed in the Farmington Cowbell Classic Sept. 29 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The boys had three runners in the top 20, while the girls had one.
All four of those runners had personal-best times.
The Saber boys were fifth out of 22 teams with 147 points. Two Rivers, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, won the title (111), followed by Lakeville South (132).
On the girls side, Shakopee ended up seventh (197). Fifth-ranked Farmington won (32), while No. 11 Northfield was second (66).
Anastasia Zebrev led the girls squad, taking 18th a personal-best time of 20:30.90.
Other finishes for the girls included Anna Zebrev (34th, 21:25.20), Hall (44th, 21:41.20), Hubmer (51st, 21:48.30), Daily (57th, 22:05.10), Delf (68th, 22:39.60), Baumann (69th, 22:39.80) and eighth grader Elise Savage (80th, 22:55.00).
The three personal-bets for the Shakopee boys team came from Messner (13th, 17:08.00), Burger (14th, 17:10.30) and Stuwe (18th, 17:16.60).
Other finishes for the boys included Froats (39th, 17:51.70), Coleman (66th, 18:25.90), Blenkush (76th, 18:39.60) and junior Tyler Balvance (77th, 18:40.30).
This year’s Class 3A state competition will be Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Wayzata is the defending boys champion, while Edina won the girls title last fall.
The last time the Shakopee boys made the state field as a team was in 2015. The program also qualified in 1994 and 2014.
The Saber girls have made six state appearances — 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016.
Last season was also the first for three-class cross country in the state. The two-class format lasted from 1979 to 2021.