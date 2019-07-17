The Shakopee Indians sandwiched a win in between two losses this week.
The Indians opened the week by falling to Jordan and ended with a loss to Waterville. In between, they earned a big section win with a victory against the Burnsville Bobcats.
The latest loss came on Tuesday night as the Indians lost to Waterville 5-2 at Schleper Stadium. That win was Waterville's 25th straight win this season.
Waterville struck early with two runs in the first inning. They added another run in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.
Shakopee got back into the game in the sixth inning when Aaron Olson went deep for a 2-run home run to cut the lead to 3-2.
Waterville pushed across two more runs in the eighth and went on to win 5-2.
The only win of the week was a 10-3 win against Burnsville on Sunday night.
The game was close until the Indians exploded for six runs in the sixth inning.
Shakopee led 3-2 heading into the sixth inning when they scored six times.
The sixth inning rally started with a Jimmy Bombach leading off with a single. A walk to Patrick Rients and a single from Olson loaded the bases for John Hellkamp with nobody out.
A wild pitch plated Bombach for a 4-2 lead and allowed the other two runners to move up a base.
Hellkamp singled home both Rients and Olson for a 6-2 lead. Jack Sievers followed with an RBI single, and Dominick Schleper made it 8-2 on a sac fly.
Steven Boldt made it 9-2 with a double that brought Sievers home to score.
Josh Meyer earned the win on the mound by pitching eight innings and giving up just two runs and striking out six.
The week started with a tough loss to the Jordan Brewers last Friday night at the Mini-Met in Jordan.
Shakopee led 4-1 after four innings but Jordan rallied to score seven runs in the final three innings to beat the Indians 8-4.
The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning but only scored one run for a 1-0 lead.
Jordan tied it in the bottom of the second but Shakopee came back and went up 2-1 in the third inning on a Jack Sievers home run, his first career Indians home run.
In the fourth inning, Shakopee scored twice on a Jack Schleper single for a 4-1 lead.
Things started to go south in the sixth inning when Jordan scored twice. The Brewers tied in the seventh inning and then scored four runs in the eighth inning and went on to beat the Indians 8-4.
Shakopee has three games left in the regular season against section opponents Prior Lake, Victoria and Chaska.