For the third straight summer, the Shakopee Indians will be left of the Class B state field.
The fifth-seeded Indians fell 3-2 to second-seeded Victoria Aug. 6 in a Section 3B play elimination game at Popitz Field to finish the season with a 15-19 record.
Shakopee opened the playoffs with a tough 7-4 loss to fourth-seeded Chaska Aug. 1. The Cubs scored all seven of their runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Indians followed with a 7-1 win versus eighth-seeded Excelsior in the losers bracket Aug. 4.
The top-four teams from the section make the state field. Top-seeded Chanhassen, third-seeded Burnsville, Victoria and Chaska will represent Section 3B at state.
Since 2000, Shakopee has made the state field several times — 2000, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It won back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010.
In the loss to Victoria, Shakopee allowed three runs in the first inning and those runs held up. Alex Schneider took the loss for the Indians, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five.
Jake Skogrand tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts.
Shakopee scored a run in the top of the ninth inning, but couldn't get the equalizer. The Indians had just five hits with Kyle Ryan getting three of them, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Dominick Schleper had a RBI for the Indians, while Steve Boldt and Jack Schleper each had hits.
Against Excelsior, Gavin Stadler worked seven innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three. Tom Hady pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Jack Schleper and Boldt drove in four of Shakopee's seven runs. Jack finished 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs. Boldt ended up 3 for 5 with two runs knocked in.
Dominick Schlepper was 2 for 5 with two run scored, while Ryan and Kolin Williams each had a hit and a run scored.
Against Chaska, Zack Henderson was saddled with the loss, working two-thirds of an inning and allowing five hits. But all seven Chaska runs were unearned as J.T. Canakes walked off the Indians with a three-run homer.
A one out error loaded the bases. A two-out walk plated Chaska's first run. Two more singles tied the game, before Canake's's game-winning blast to right won it.
Schneider started for Shakopee and worked eight shutout innings, scattering seven hits and fanning four.
Boldt finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Dominick and Jack Schelper each had a hit and an RBI.
John Hellkamp finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and run scored, while Williams was 1 for 3 and scored a run.