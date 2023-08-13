The Shakopee Indians had already earned its state berth, but the team was also seeking the Section 3B title Aug. 10.
The second-seeded Indians needed to beat third-seeded Chaska twice to earn that crown, but Shakopee's bats were silenced in the first game in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs at Athletic Park.
Four of the eight teams in the section make the 32-team Class B state field. Shakopee earned its bid with a 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Eagan in section play Aug. 4.
Victoria and Young America were the other two teams from Section 3B to make state.
Shakopee (26-10 overall) gets Plymouth Hit Dawg in the first round Aug. 18 in Delano. If the Indians can get to the second round Aug. 27, they will face the winner of the Moorhead Mudcats and the Stockmen Irish.
Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-3. The title game will be held Sept. 3 at Saints Field in Dassel. For complete brackets, go to mbastate2023.com/brackets.
The last time Shakopee was in the state field was in 2018. The Indians won back-to-back Class B state championships in 2009 and 2010.
In the loss to Chaska, it was a 1-1 game after five innings. The Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take a two-run lead.
Jake Skogrand took the loss for the Indians, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, while striking out five. Allex Ege recorded one out in relief of Skogrand, while Thomas Wilkie pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
The Indians' lone run came in the fifth inning, which tied the game at 1-1. Jack Schleper drove in it, finishing 2 for 4 with a double. Kolin Willams was 1 for 4 with a run scored.
Dominick Schleper also finished 2 for 4, while Steve Boldt and Aaron Olson both had a hit.
Shakopee went 4-2 in the Section 3B playoffs with its other loss also to Chaska, 9-7 in the semifinals Aug. 1.