The Shakopee Indians will be looking to return to the Class B state tournament this summer where the team has failed to get the last three years.
Some positive signs for the Indians to open the season, winning their first games — 8-7 versus Delano May 20, 10-9 at St. Peter May 22 and 9-2 at Jordan May 24.
Shakopee followed with an 11-8 setback at Le Sueur May 26 and a 4-2 defeat versus the St. Clair Wood Ducks May 31.
Last summer, the Indians finished with a 15-19 record, falling 3-2 to to Victoria in a Section 3B elimination game. The winner went to state.
Since 2000, Shakopee has made the state field several times — 2000, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It won back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010.
In the win over Jordan, Jake Skogrand tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts. Zach Henderson gave up two runs in two relief innings.
The Indians led 4-0 after three innings and went up 7-0 with three runs in the top of the eighth. Tom Keohen homered and went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Shakopee.
Kolin Williams was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, while Aaron Olson also doubled and drove in a run. Marco Slipka went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Thomas Wilkie and Tayden Fredericks also had RBIs.
Against St. Peter, Olson had a grand slam to lead the Indians. Williams finished 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, while Slipka was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Kyle Ryan finished 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Skogrand was 2 for 6 with an RBI and Steve Boldt also drove in a run.
Henderson got the win with two innings of scoreless relief. Wilkie got the save with a scoreless ninth inning. Alex Ege started and went six innings, allowing eight runs (six earned) with four strikeouts.
In beating Delano, Jack Schleper finished with three RBIs for Shakopee, while Keohen doubled and scored a run. Ryan, Boldt, Slipka and Alex Broholm each had RBIs.
Wilkie got the win, despite giving up three earned runs in three innings of work, while striking out three. Gavin Stadler started and allowed three runs in three innings with two strikeouts.
Tom Hady allowed two runs in two relief innings, while Henderson pitched a scoreless frame.
In the loss to Le Sueur, Shakopee gave up six runs in the sixth inning to trail 9-5. Matt Rones was saddled with the loss, working 1 2/3 innings and allowing four earned runs with two strikeouts.
Stadler started and went three innings, giving up three runs with three strikeouts. Ege struck out four in 2 1/3 innings, while allowing four runs (three earned).
Broholm and Tyler Ho each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while John Hellkamp doubled and drove in a run.
Keohen also doubled and scored a run. Williams finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Against St. Clair, Shakopee got down 3-0 after three innings and couldn’t rally. Skogrand took the loss, working six innings and giving three runs. Stadler allowed one unearned run in three relief innings.
Keohen finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, while Boldt drove in both Shakopee runs.