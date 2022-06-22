The Shakopee Indians' season so far has gone in streaks.
The team opened with three straight wins, then lost four in a row, then won three, before losing four consecutive games.
The Indians dropped to 6-8 overall with a 6-5 loss at Eagan June 21 in a battle Section 3B teams. Shakopee is 2-3 against section squads, while losing 14-8 versus Prior Lake June 14 and 4-1 at Chaska June 5.
The wins for Shakopee are 3-2 versus Burnsville June 8 and 1-0 at home to Victoria June 12.
In the loss to Eagan, the Indians led 3-0 after the first inning but couldn't hold it. Up 5-3 going into the bottom of the eighth, Shakopee allowed three runs to lose the lead and the game.
Allex Ege was saddled with the loss, giving up three earned runs in one inning of work. Sam Ludzack started and went five innings, giving up three runs. Tom Hady pitched two scoreless relief innings.
Jack Sievers led Shakopee at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a run scored. Dominick Schleper went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Jake Skogrand and Marco Slipka each drove in a run.
John Hellkamp finished 2 for 3.
In beating Victoria, Gavin Stadler and Thomas Wilkie combined on the 10-inning shutout. Stadler got the win, going 7 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Wilkie went the final 2 2/3 innings.
Schleper drove in the game-winning run for the Indians, scoring Hellkamp who had a hit in his only at bat. Tom Keohen had two of Shakopee's six hits.
The Indians followed that win with the loss to Prior Lake, as well as a 10-3 setback versus the St. Michael Saints June 16 and a 4-1 defeat at Young America June 19.
Against Prior Lake, Shakopee allowed 11 runs in the third inning and couldn't recover. Ludzack took the loss, allowing the 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings. Ege gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings, while Hady allowed two runs in one inning of work.
Zack Henderson pitched three scoreless frames for Shakopee with two strikeouts.
Keohen finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Schleper also drove in a pair of runs. Steve Boldt doubled and scored a run, while Skogrand and Alex Broholm both had RBIs.
In the loss to St. Michael, Shakopee led 3-1 after three innings, but couldn't hold it. The Saints scored three times in the fifth inning, once in the six, three more times in the eighth and twice in ninth to run away with the win.
Skogrand took the loss, working six innings and allowing five runs (three earned) with six strikeouts. Ege gave up three runs in two relief innings, while Hady allowed two runs in one inning of work.
Keohen led the Indians at the plate, driving in all three runs with a three-run homer in the third inning. He finished 2 for 4.
Kyle Ryan went 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Boldt was 3 for 5 and Slipka was 2 for 4.
Against Young America, it was a scoreless game until the Cardinals scored four times in the bottom of the seventh. Stadler took the loss, going 6 1/3 innings and giving up three runs with three strikeouts.
Henderson allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings.
Skrogrand drove in Shakopee's lone run in the top of the ninth inning. Schleper finished 2 for 4.