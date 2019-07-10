The Shakopee Indians had a nice bounce back game against Delano.
Shakopee defeated Delano 6-2 on Tuesday night to bounce back after they were shutout by Eagan in its previous game.
Sam Ludzack pitched another great game for the Indians. He pitched eight innings giving up just two runs on eight hits to earn the win. Drew Hanbury pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Jimmy Bombach put the Indians up 1-0 with a two-out RBI single that scored Brandon Olson in the first inning.
Shakopee pushed that lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning on a two-out double by John Hellkamp that plated Bombach and Patrick Rients.
Delano cut it to 3-1 with a run in the fifth but Shakopee iced the game with a run in the eighth when Rients scored on a bases loaded walk from Delano. They plated two more runs in the ninth, also on two bases loaded walks.
Prior to the win against Delano, Shakopee lost 3-0 to Eagan on Sunday.
Eagan scored all three runs in the first inning with two outs and made that hold up as the Indians were shutout for the fifth time this season.
The Indians only collected six hits off of Eagan pitching