Can the Shakopee Indians get back to the state tournament this summer?
The Indians have been left out the Class B competition the last four seasons, finishing last summer with a 12-18 record overall.
This season, Shakopee is off to a strong start winning seven of its first 10 games, including a 7-0 at home victory June 13, over Eagan, a Section 3B opponent.
Vinny Schleper tossed seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out five. Thomas Wilkie and Ethan Lenzmeier each pitched one scoreless inning.
Shakopee went into the Eagan game beating Chanhassen 8-3, another Section 3B squad on the road, June 11, and earned an 8-2 victory at the Le Sueur Braves June 9.
Against Eagan, Cade McGraw smacked a solo homer in the first inning for the Indians, finishing 2 for 5. Shakopee was up 3-0 after two innings and scored three more times in the fifth.
Alex Broholm finished 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Jake Skogrand also drove in two runs. Justin Winterfeldt finished 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, while Steve Boldt was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Tayden Fredericks also had an RBI for Shakopee, while Kyle Ryan was 2 for 5.
In beating Chanhassen, the Indians led 5-0 after four innings and never looked back. Dominic Schleper powered the offense going 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.
Jack Schleper was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Ryan ended up 1 for 3 with three runs scored. Jack Sievers also scored three runs, while Boldt had an RBI.
Skogrand struck out eight batters in six innings of work, allowing four hits and on unearned run. Griffin Larson tossed two shutout innings in relief with four strikeouts, while Luke Logeais gave up two unearned runs on one inning of work with one strikeout.
In beating LeSueur, Boldt led the Indians going 2 for 4 with a double, home run and five RBIs. McGraw had an RBI and scored two runs, while Broholm was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Tom Koehen doubled and scored a run, while Kolin Williams was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Shakopee held down Chanhassen with five different pitchers. Joe Connelly struck out five in three innings of work, while Allex Ege had two strikeouts in two relief innings.
Jakob Boran allowed two runs in one inning, while Logeais and Lenzmeier each pitched a scoreless frame.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
