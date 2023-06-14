Cade McGraw

Cade McGraw gets congratulated after crossing home player and a solo homer in the first inning in Shakopee's 7-0 home win over Eagan June 13.

 Photo by Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

Can the Shakopee Indians get back to the state tournament this summer?

The Indians have been left out the Class B competition the last four seasons, finishing last summer with a 12-18 record overall. 

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events