The Shakopee Indians' run at the Class B state title fell just short Sept. 3 under the lights at Saints Field in Dassel.
Air Freight Unlimited out of St. Paul denied the Indians their fifth state championship and first since 2010 with a 4-2 victory in the title game. It was the first season of the merged Class A and B field of teams.
Three classes had existed in the Minnesota Baseball Association since 1985, but last October the MBA Board of Directors merged the 62 teams in Class A and B for at least the next two seasons for a 32-team state tourney.
Air Freight, made up of many Division I players from the University of St. Thomas, won the Class A state title in 2021.
Meanwhile, Shakopee was making its first state appearance since 2018 after a runner-up finish in Section 3B to Chaska. The Indians earned a spot in the state title game with a 11-8 win over Cold Spring in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Shakopee also won 6-2 over the Minneapolis Cobras in the quarterfinals Sept. 2 at Municipal Ballpark in Delano.
The Indians finished the season with a 30-11 record overall.
Shakopee cut the margin to 4-2 in the seventh inning on an RBI double from Justin Winterfeldt. But the final two innings belonged to Graham Laubscher.
The left-hander, who pitched for the University of St. Thomas, shutdown the Indians in the final two innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced. Laubscher set a tournament record with 60 strikeouts in his team's five games.
The previous record of 54 was set in 1998 by Brian Jenneke with Glencoe.
Joe Connelly started for Shakopee and worked five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts. Thomas Wilkie pitched three scoreless innings of relief, fanning two.
Shakopee outhit Air Freight six to three, but four errors and seven walks didn't help the Indians.
Steve Boldt finished 1 for 3 with a run scored for Shakopee, while Schleper finished 2 for 4 and Jake Skogrand had a hit.
Against Cold Spring, Shakopee overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat the Springers. The Indians scored three runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and five in the eighth to pull out the victory.
Aaron Olson had the big hit for Shakopee in the eighth, a three-run double to put his team up 11-7. The 43-year-old veteran, who was in his 16th season with the team and was on both of the Indians' 2009 and 2010 state championships squads, finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs.
Williams finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Boldt went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Schleper finished 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Jack Schleper was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.
Winterfeldt also had two hits and a run scored, while Alex Broholm had an RBI.
Allex Ege was credited with the win in relief. He got the final two outs of the seventh inning. Skogrand got the save, giving up one earned in two innings.
Vinny Schleper started and went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts. Gavin Stadler gave up one unearned run in one inning, while Tom Hady allowed two runs in one-third of an inning.
In beating Minneapolis, the Indians broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the eighth inning. That gave Ethan Lenzmeier the win in relief, working 2 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Skogrand started and gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings, while fanning four.
Williams doubled and drove in two runs for the Indians, while Olson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two run scored. Dominick Schleper went 2 for 5, while Cade McGraw and Jack Schleper each drove in runs.
Boldt had a hit and a run scored.
To see the complete state brackets for both the Class B and C tourneys, go to mbastate2023.com/brackets. Shakopee's other two state championships came in 1940 and 1959.