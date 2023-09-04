State Runner-up

The Shakopee Indians finished second in the Class B state tournament Sept. 3 with a 4-2 loss to Air Freight Unlimited out of St. Paul in the title game at Saints Field in Dassel.

 Courtesy photo/Shakopee Baseball via X

The Shakopee Indians' run at the Class B state title fell just short Sept. 3 under the lights at Saints Field in Dassel.

Air Freight Unlimited out of St. Paul denied the Indians their fifth state championship and first since 2010 with a 4-2 victory in the title game. It was the first season of the merged Class A and B field of teams.

